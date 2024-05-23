‘A huge blessing’. Three York High School students receive Chick Evans Scholarships

Making the decision to pick up a golf bag and start caddying a few years ago turned out to be a life-altering experience for three York Community High School students.

Recently, Abraham Caballero, Trenton Parker and Joey Rinchiuso learned they are the recipients of the Chick Evans Scholarship, a competitive and prestigious full four-year housing and tuition college grant from the Western Golf Association.

Valued at more than $120,000 over four years, the scholarships are awarded to caddies who demonstrate high character, high scholastic achievement, financial need and a strong caddie record.

Caballero, an Elmhurst resident, calls the scholarship “a huge blessing.”

“It definitely took me a while to really realize I’d gotten it,” Caballero said. “And the experience of applying for it was definitely a little nerve-wracking. But I really do think if you put in the work and do the hours and make all the connections you can and work as hard as you can in school, anything is possible.”

Caballero was initially introduced to caddying by a friend.

“When we were maybe like 11 or 12, he said his brother had started caddying and loved it,” he recalled. “He also said they gave full rides to college kids every year. At that moment I’d never even thought about the Evans Scholarship. And prior to that I had never played golf,” Caballero said. “Playing golf I actually didn’t start until two years ago and I started caddying three years ago. Now you can’t keep a club out of my hand. There’s no way I can stop playing golf now.”

Caballero’s top picks for school are Miami University in Ohio and Indiana University, where he plans to study finance and accounting.

He has been caddying at River Forest Country Club, which he calls “basically my second home.”

“All the guys out there are great. They’re always trying to help you become a better person and show you how to be successful,” Caballero said.

Golf will always be a part of his life now.

Abraham Caballero (Courtesy Western Golf Association)

“Absolutely, without a doubt,” Caballero said. “There are all these blessings and opportunities that golf has brought to my life. When I started as a caddy, I was pretty shy. I’ve become a more confident person. It shows you can do something really great with your life if you really try to focus.”

Parker, an Oak Brook resident, said it’s hard to put into words what the scholarship means for him.

“I’m forever grateful,” Parker said. “This is a huge relief for me and my family. I probably would have had to go the loans route if I didn’t get the scholarship. And money for sure would’ve affected where I go to school. Since my sister’s already in college, that would have been two loans for my parents so things would have been a lot different.”

At the onset, Parker did not think he would get the scholarship.

“I wasn’t confident as I went through the application process and sent it in. But my parents just kept believing in me,” he said.

In early November, Parker was in gym class talking to another student who had gotten an email about finalist interviews when his came through.

“I was super nervous…I was shaking,” he said. “I had my interview and it was a very big deal for me.”

Trenton Parker

A week before Christmas, Parker, who caddies for Chicago Highlands Club, got a package in the mail.

“And I knew I got the scholarship,” he said. “Usually if it’s a small envelope you know you probably didn’t get it. But I got the big envelope with the green flag in it. I was in shock. My parents started crying. It was like an early Christmas gift.”

Parker got into caddying at the encouragement of his father.

“My dad’s always been an avid golfer. He found out about the Evans Scholarship through a friend’s son who got it and he wanted me to go for it. So I started caddying for my dad and practicing what clubs I should hand to golfers, and testing wind speed and really getting the feel for it. Then I applied at Chicago Highlands and got to start caddying in 2021,” Parker said.

Initially, Parker didn’t enjoy caddying.

“I was getting up at 6 a.m. and it didn’t feel like summer. It was brutal. But my dad kept telling me to keep going back and building connections with the people,” he said. “After a while I started to love it. I love meeting new people and talking to people about their jobs and lives. I wouldn’t be where I am now without some of the people from Chicago Highlands who have really been my biggest supporters.”

His top choice for school is Ohio State, where he plans to study computer engineering.

“Golf will forever be a part of my life, especially because of this scholarship,” Parker said. “And I have a story to tell my kids one day.”

Rinchiuso, of Elmhurst, got into caddying after his mother saw a flier at Jewel the summer after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She brought it home and told me I should consider applying,” he said. “I wanted to work and be outside and I thought it seemed great.”

Rinchiuso then began caddying at the Butterfield Country Club in Oak Brook.

“I’d never golfed before in my life but it’s something I really enjoy,” Rinchiuso said. “After caddying, I instantly fell in love with the sport and now I play as many rounds as I can, just always trying to get better. It really is an addiction.”

Joey Rinchiuso Joey Rinchiuso

Rinchiuso was with his family when the package came alerting him he’d landed the scholarship.

“We were all extremely excited to see the green flag letting me know I got the scholarship and that I would be making it through four years of college financially secure,” he said.

Rinchiuso lauds his experience with the Butterfield Country Club.

“I really enjoy the members and staff and the other caddies I work with,” he said. “Everyone there is really trying to help you find success and there are many people you can learn from, just by watching. Additionally, my caddy master was a huge part in pushing me to continue caddying and really go all the way. The club is beautiful and a great place to work.”

He is also grateful for the support of his family.

“My parents have played a huge role in helping setting me up for success and finding opportunities in which I can thrive and develop as a person,” he said.

Rinchiuso plans to attend the University of Chicago where he is considering studying economics and/or computer science.

He said golf will continue to play a large role in his life.

“Whether I’m playing it or even as I continue to caddy,” he said. “And even when I’m older I’d like to be able to give back to the Western Golf Association Evans Scholarship program in some way, as I hope others will be given the opportunity that blessed me.”