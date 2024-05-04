Boys track and field: Willowbrook’s Evan Weder champ at DuPage County meet

Wheaton-Warrenville South’s Martin Dvorak clears the high jump bar during the Du Page County boys track meet at Naperville North High School on Friday, May 3, 2024 in Naperville. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Due to his name being mispronounced in middle school, Neuqua Valley senior Madhan Manikandaswamy has forever since been known as “Muffin,” or “Muffin Man.”

When the Muffin Man runs good things happen. Same with his teammates.

On Friday, Neuqua Valley repeated as DuPage County boys track and field champions in its only two times entered.

The defending Class 3A runner-up scored 109.5 points to win the 90th County Championship at Naperville North, ahead of Metea Valley (75), Naperville North (74), York (68) and Glenbard South (65), a Class 2A program.

Manikandaswamy won the 400-meter dash in 49.91 seconds and led off the Wildcats’ 1600 relay that ran the second-fastest time in Illinois this season, 3 minutes, 21.29 seconds. He likes what it means.

“I think more than just winning or scoring, it was a huge step for the team forward to see where we can go next. And obviously we have conference, sectionals and state, so I’m excited,” he said.

Neuqua won the 800 relay and also three field events — Daniel Robinson in long jump, Olukolajo “K.J.” Sodipe in triple jump, and Nick Pennington in pole vault, at a personal-best 16 feet.

The Wildcats scored big in the 1600, seniors Robert Glenn and Zac Close placing second and third, respectively, though Metea Valley’s Austin Brown came from third with 150 meters left to win.

“No one’s ever safe” from his late kick, said Brown, who trusted his patience and fitness to get there first.

Waubonsie Valley senior Zach Self also had to be patient in the 800. After 400 meters he was fifth, as Glenbard North’s Daniel Prochaska took it out fast. Self stuck to his plan and “turned the dial” with 300 meters to go.

“I couldn’t have done it without (Prochaska), because he really helped me pace into where I should be. I’m really grateful to him for that,” said Self, headed to Hillsdale.

In the short sprints, York and Wheaton Warrenville South traded victories. Da’jion Riley won the 100 over the Dukes’ Bruno Massel, and Cash Langley nipped Jacob Brocious in the 200. The two York runners also helped win the 400 relay.

Willowbrook’s Evan Weder, in a four-man battle that included teammate Otis Powell, used a long approach to tie his personal best at 6 feet, 7 inches, one inch taller than he stands.

“We push each other every day at practice,” Weder said. “We’re competing at an all-state level at practice every day, so it just carries over into competition.”

Naperville Central’s Maverick “Mav” Ohle, defending Class 3A discus champion, was a little ticked losing that event to Wheaton North’s Carl Givens and also finishing behind Lake Park’s Jimmy Celli.

Ohle made up for it in shot put with a winning mark of 56 feet, 2 inches.

“It meant a lot,” he said. “I’ve been struggling with discus, and to come out and win an event that’s not even my main event, it helps the mojo, and now I’m confident heading into practice. It’ a high note, and it helps me keep my mind.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240503/prep-sports/boys-track-and-field-its-pronounced-as-a-neuqua-valley-victory/