Person critically hurt in Woodridge house fire

A fire in a Woodridge house left one person in critical condition earlier this week, authorities said Thursday.

Firefighters found the person near the front door of the ranch-style home in the 6000 block of Winston Drive Wednesday night. The person, whose age was not released, was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Lisle-Woodridge Fire Protection District officials said the person was in critical condition and subsequently transferred to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. An update on the person’s condition was not available Thursday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. At the time, no working smoke detectors were noted in the home, officials said. Fire personnel have since returned to the neighborhood to distribute informational flyers on the importance of functioning smoke detectors.

Dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting the fire just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Callers also reported that a possible occupant of the home was still trapped inside.

Firefighters saw smoke from the front and rear of the house. Neighbors also told firefighters that an elderly man may have been trapped inside the home, officials said.

After the person was removed from the house, most of the fire was extinguished. No additional victims were found in a search of the structure.

