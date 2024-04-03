Girls soccer notes: Wheaton Warrenville South, with a huge junior class and young talent, off to 2-0 start

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Ashlyn Adams gets control of the ball during a 2023 game against St. Charles East in Wheaton. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

While the sample size is small, the results have been great thus far at Wheaton Warrenville South, which won the only two games it’s played this spring through April 2.

The Tigers beat Waubonsie Valley, 3-0, on March 14 and defeated Oswego East, 3-2, on March 21. Both games were played at Red Grange Field.

“Playing at home has helped,” Tigers coach Guy Callipari said. “Our surface appeals to our intent where speed of play and utilizing athletics and quickness plays into our favor, especially with a lot of young talent on the team.”

Midfielders Kelsey Clousing and Anna Ittersagen have earned starts as freshmen while midfielder Emma Gronlund and defender Chloe Trinkl are now starting as sophomores.

Ittersagen’s older sister, Brooke Ittersagen, is a junior defender while Gronlund’s older sister, Kate, was a senior defender a season ago.

“Trinkl is our right back and she didn’t play last year, but came out this year and has a done a nice job box-to-box,” Callipari said. “She’s good on the ball, technical and she can serve the ball 30-40 yards, and it’s Emma’s (Gronlund) game as well. You can get a long ball for a lot of different reasons. We’re excited about the possibility of our potential.”

All-state forward Ashlyn Adams has gotten off to a fantastic start in sparking the offense.

“Everybody seems very upbeat,” Callipari said. “The young talent we have and the huge junior class returning, including Ashlyn Adams who picked up where she left off as a sophomore. She’s off and running. She has three goals and three assists so that’s six goals already. That’s healthy. You can get a lot of good results when you find the net on three occasions. So we’re pretty pleased with where we’re at.”

Hinsdale Central - Oswego East girls soccer Hinsdale Central's Avery Edgewater (7) and Oswego East's Riley Gumm battle for the ball during a match on March, 30, 2024 at Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Devilish fun for everyone

Despite having its full roster available just once this season, Hinsdale Central is winning and winning often, taking a 4-1 record into Tuesday’s night’s conference opener against winless Proviso West.

“I told the girls that after Spring Break we’re getting to be about 25% done with the regular season already,” Red Devils coach Tony Madonia said. “We’ve got a good group that’s starting to meld together. We haven’t really played together with a bulk of them coming from different classes, being different ages, so it’s next man up mentality. Everyone is pitching in.”

The Red Devils have a roster of 20.

“We’ve only had one one game where all 20 have been there due to illness and stuff and that’s speaks a lot about where we’re at,” Madonia said. “It’s a good spot to be, but also the hardest part of the schedule is yet to come so we’re just keeping the girls focused and we’ve got really good leadership which is something the other girls can lean on.”

Senior captains Ryann Knapp, Julia Marinaccio, Cate McDonnell and Claire Snodgrass are leading the way. McDonnell has already found the back of the next six times this spring to lead her team.

“They’ve got close to 15 years of combined varsity experience altogether,” Madonia said. “It’s just been really good leadership which we need with a real mix of players and a lot of young players in their first year.”

Heidecke at Hinsdale on Sunday

The 26th Annual Julie K. Heidecke Tribute Soccer Clinic is this Sunday, April 7 from noon until 3 p.m. at the Hinsdale Central High School Field House.

The clinic, which is run by the Hinsdale Central girls varsity soccer team’s players in conjunction with the Illinois State University’s soccer program, is open to boys and girls between the ages of five and 12.

Heidecke was a standout soccer player at Hinsdale Central where she was a captain and all-conference selection during her senior year in 1997. She went on to play at Illinois State University before tragically having her life cut short at 19 in a car accident in 1998. Her parents established the Julie K. Heidecke Tribute Awards Foundation in her honor.

Contact Tony Madonia at amadonia@hinsdale86.org for more info.

No panic at Glen Ellyn disco

Adam Szyszko expected his Glenbard West team to get punched by a prodigiously difficult schedule this spring.

He was right.

As punishing as Mother Nature has been to outdoor teams the spring, it’s been seemingly soft in comparison to Glenbard West’s schedule. And the thing is, it doesn’t get any easier for the Hilltoppers.

While they have yet to score in their four games, they welcome an undefeated Lyons (5-0) team into Glen Ellyn on Thursday for their West Suburban Silver opener. Lyons has already scored 22 times and hasn’t allowed a single goal.

“We are a Top 25 magnet,” Szyszko said. “We are gluttons for punishment.”

Glenbard West, which returned just eight players from a season ago, fell short against South Elgin, Wheaton North and Metea Valley, teams who are a combined 13-1 to begin the season, and battled Benet (2-2-1) to a scoreless tie.

“We’re taking our lumps early by design,” Szyszko said. “Facing Wheaton North, Benet and Metea, you find our where you stand real quick. There were some lessons learned, but to be the best you’ve got to play the best so we’re taking some lumps right now.”

Lost in their lack of success has been the solid efforts up and down the roster, including seniors Ava Callaway, Ellie Beaudoin and Audrey Sawyer and junior Julia Tracy in the back and junior Lauren Escalante, sophomore Hana Allen and freshman Lily Hubbuch in the midfield.

“They’ve been solid in the back for us and (Lauren) Escalante and (Hana) Allen have been solid for us,” Szyszko said. “Lily (Hubbuch) and Julia Tracy have shown flashes and we’ve had some positives to take away. We played even with Benet and South Elgin scored early, but we were in control. So I told the team yesterday we’re all disco, no panic, and I know it’s a tough schedule and results.”

The Hilltoppers recognize that their record doesn’t reflect the team they’re working towards becoming.

“We go over scouting reports and I get head nods that they played club with her or against her so we know who we’re playing,” Szyszko said. “When we play LT (on Thursday), there will be no secrets who they are with their talent level and system. We’ve battled since I’ve coached at West and it’s always been a great game, except last year (6-0 loss) they had our number. I think the level of knowledge the girls have on opponents is significant.”

Less prep for IC

IC Catholic Prep was originally scheduled to play five games in eight days between April 2-9 but its schedule has been adjusted with a game against Fenwick moved until later in the season while a game against Montini may or may not be rescheduled.

Coming off their fourth place finish in Class 1A, the Knights opened the season with a 5-0 loss to Evanston, a Class 3A school with well over 3,000 students compared to the Elmhurst school with just a little more than 350 kids.

The Knights also tied DePaul Prep, 0-0, a program it beat en route to getting downstate and winning a fourth place trophy last spring.

“A lot of teams, bigger schools, have reached out and I’ve always respected that and we love challenges,” Knights coach Antonio Godinez said. “The girls saw the caliber of a team like Evanston and then we played DePaul Prep which was another tough match-up. It was not the result we wanted but we got the clean sheet and saw progress heading to spring break.”