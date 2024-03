Boys basketball: Downers Grove North’s Jack Stanton named first team All-State by Illinois Media

Downers Grove North’s Jack Stanton drives toward the basket during the Class 4A Normal Supersectional game against Normal Community on Monday, March 4, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Downers Grove North senior guard Jack Stanton, who led the Trojans to 31 wins and their second straight sectional championship, was named Class 4A First Team All-State by Illinois Media in voting released Thursday.

Stanton, a Princeton recruit, was joined on the First Team by Homewood-Flossmoor senior Gianni Cobb, Curie senior Carlos Harris III, Palatine senior Connor May and Warren freshman Jaxson Davis.

Riverside-Brookfield senior Stefan Cicic was named to the Class 4A Second Team. Joining Cicic was Lake Park senior Camden Cerese, Bradley-Bourbonnais junior Nick Allen, Bolingbrook junior JT Pettigrew, Homewood-Flossmoor Bryce Heard and Normal senior Jaheem Webber.

Area players earning Class 4A honorable mention was Oswego East senior Jehvion Starwood, York senior AJ Levine, Benet sophomore Gabe Sularski.

In Class 3A, Kaneland senior Troyer Carlson earned honorable mention.

Class 3A First Teamers included Thornton senior Morez Johnson, Mount Carmel senior Angelo Ciaravino, Metamora senior Cooper Koch, Peoria Richwood senior Lathan Sommerville and DePaul Prep senior PJ Chambers. Second Team was consisted of Lindblom senior Je’Shawn Stevenson, Mount Zion sophomore J.C. Anderson, Hyde Park senior Jurrell Baldwin, Payton senior Jakob Blakley and Kankakee senior Larenz Walters.