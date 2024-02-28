February 28, 2024
Wheaton library’s preschool, community resource fair set for March 20

Meet representatives from local preschools and organizations at the Wheaton Public Library’s Annual Preschool and Community Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. on March 20.

All are invited to stop by the library’s youth services department to pick up information and chat with more than 20 local preschools and organizations including Wheaton/Warrenville Early Childhood Collaborative, Metropolitan Family Services, Lincoln Marsh Natural Area and more.

Participants will also have the opportunity to be entered into a prize drawing by visiting resource tables at the event and completing their resource passport.

For additional information about this event, visit wheatonlibrary.org/calendar or call 630-868-7540.

