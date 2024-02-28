Wheaton library’s preschool, community resource fair set for March 20

Meet representatives from local preschools and organizations at the Wheaton Public Library’s Annual Preschool and Community Resource Fair from 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 8 p.m. on March 20.

All are invited to stop by the library’s youth services department to pick up information and chat with more than 20 local preschools and organizations including Wheaton/Warrenville Early Childhood Collaborative, Metropolitan Family Services, Lincoln Marsh Natural Area and more.

Participants will also have the opportunity to be entered into a prize drawing by visiting resource tables at the event and completing their resource passport.

For additional information about this event, visit wheatonlibrary.org/calendar or call 630-868-7540.