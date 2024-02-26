Nazareth Academy theater to present ‘Freaky Friday’

Nazareth Academy will present “Freaky Friday,” a new musical adaptation of the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films.

This will be the first Nazareth musical directed by Aileen O’Carroll ‘13.

“I am drawn to the musical adaptation’s blend of heartfelt storytelling and humor, which I believe will resonate deeply with our student performers and audience alike,” O’Carroll said in a news release. “Tackling the complexities of this show’s contemporary music and innovative staging will provide opportunities for growth in our students’ acting and vocal performance skills.”

“Freaky Friday” tells the story of a mutually exasperated mother and daughter who magically swap bodies. After spending the day experiencing life in one another’s shoes, they come to better understand the other’s struggles and rediscover the love and respect within their mother-daughter bond.

Earlier this year, Naz Drama achieved the honor of performing “Almost, Maine” at the Illinois High School Theatre Festival. With “Freaky Friday,” O’Carroll hopes to continue to promote productions that encourage students to think critically about community connections and dynamics. “‘Freaky Friday’ offers a platform to unite our local community through its exploration of universal values such as self-acceptance, empathy and the dynamics of parent-child relationships.”

Performances are at 7 p.m. April 12 and April 13 and 2 p.m. April 14 in the Romano Family Theatre at Nazareth Academy, 1209 West Ogden, La Grange Park. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets will be available for purchase online beginning March 22. A link to ticket sales will be available via Nazareth’s website at www.nazarethacademy.com.