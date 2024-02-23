Man who supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to Addison woman sentenced 13 years in prison

A Naperville man accused of supplying a fatal dose of a fentanyl to a 35-year-old Addison woman was sentenced Thursday to 13 years in prison, authorities said.

Courvoisier Thomas, 40, in September 2023 entered a guilty plea to one count of drug induced homicide, a Class X felony. He will be required to serve 75% of his sentence before being eligible for parole. He will receive credit for two years already served in the DuPage County Jail.

On November 17, 2021, Addison police were dispatched to a residence on Blecke Avenue for a report of an unresponsive woman. Officers found the victim unresponsive. While at the residence, they located baggies containing a white powdery substance, later identified as a fentanyl/fluorofentanyl mixture, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The victim was transported to Glen Oaks Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police learned that on Nov. 17, 2021, Thomas went to the victim’s residence and sold the fentanyl/fluorofentanyl mixture to her. After purchasing the narcotics, the victim ingested the fentanyl/fluorofentanyl mixture supplied to her by Thomas, causing her death. On Feb. 7, 2022, a DuPage County judge issued a $5 million arrest warrant for Thomas. He was arrested the following day.

“The loss of a young woman to illegal narcotics is a sad reminder of the heartbreak caused by drug dealers seeking to enrich their lives at the expense of others,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “To successfully rid our streets of illegal narcotics, we must not only continue educating the public about the potentially deadly consequences of drug use, we must also send a message to those who peddle this poison, such as Mr. Thomas, that they will pay a significant price for the death of anyone who dies as a result of ingesting narcotics they supplied. In this case, Mr. Thomas’ price tag is 13 years behind bars.”