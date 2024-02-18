February 17, 2024
Shaw Local
Montini freshman wins Smith Memorial Scholarship

By Shaw Local News Network
Montini Catholic logo

Montini Catholic High School freshman, Robert Gutierrez is the 2023-24 recipient of the Frederick & Ann Smith Memorial Scholarship.

The $2,500 renewable scholarship is sponsored by the Ryan Smith Foundation and is made in memory of Frederick Smith. Frederick was very involved in St. Pius X Parish activities as well as the grade school’s basketball program.  His wife, Ann Smith, taught first grade at St. Pius X Parish School for 25 years.

The Frederick and Ann Smith Memorial Scholarship is presented to a freshman who attended St. Pius X Parish School.  Students receiving the award have been recommended by the principal at St. Pius X as being among those who demonstrate a commitment to extracurricular involvement and a devotion to community service. They must also have maintained a minimum B average during their 7th and 8th grade years at St. Pius.

Gutierrez is from Berkeley and is the son of Robert and Alicia Gutierrez.

