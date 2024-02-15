Park District of La Grange receives $600,000 OSLAD grant

The Park District of La Grange is the receipt of a substantial grant from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program, as part of the state’s initiative to support local communities in improving and expanding their recreational spaces.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recently unveiled nearly $55 million in state grants, with the Park District of La Grange securing $600,000 of the funding for park enhancements in Waiola Park. In addition to the state funding, the district will contribute $600,000 toward park enhancements.

Established in 1986, the OSLAD program is a cost-sharing initiative between state and local governments, dedicated to facilitating land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects.

“We are grateful for the continued support of Governor Pritzker and the OSLAD program, which allows us to further invest in the well-being and recreational opportunities for our community,” Jenny Bechtold, executive director of the Park District of La Grange, said in a news release.

The OSLAD grant will not only contribute to the physical well-being of La Grange residents but will also enhance the community’s social fabric by providing spaces that encourage connection, play, and relaxation. The Park District of La Grange expresses its gratitude to the State of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources for this invaluable investment in the community’s future. For more information about the Park District of La Grange and its upcoming projects, please visit www.pdlg.org