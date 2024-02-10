Motivating the next generation the topic of Feb. 22 Glenbard Parent Series presentation

The Glenbard Parent Series: (GPS) Navigating Healthy Families will present “Motivating the Next Generation to Lead Boldly and Achieve Their Dreams” with Áric Jackson at 7 p.m. Feb. 22.

This hybrid program will be provided via Zoom and held in person at Glenbard West, 670 Crescent Blvd. in Glen Ellyn. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the link to the webinar.

A community health and resource fair will proceed the program at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Glenbard West.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Audiences have been energized and educated by Jackson’s powerful words for more than a decade. He is committed to inspiring youth and providing the tools needed to take a dream and make it a reality.

In this interactive and humorous session, Jackson will share techniques to engage with adolescents and gain or regain their trust. Jackson will help teens and tweens understand the impact of their choices. He will also explain how to turn a negative experience into an opportunity. Join GPS and learn how to improve communication without nagging and equip young people to make wise choices.

Continuing professional development units are available.

Jackson is a national youth empowerment expert and speaks to organizations across the country. Jackson will address Glenbard students at student assemblies during Live Life Well Week Feb. 19-23.