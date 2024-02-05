Lombard Garden Club to hold seed exchange Feb. 21

The Lombard Garden Club will hold a seed exchange/swap from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Helen Plum Library, 411 S. Main St.

Bring your seed collection and any envelopes you may have and exchange seed varieties, talk about seed-saving techniques and visit with a representative from the Downers Grove Library, which has it own seed library and can advise on how to start one.

The Lombard Garden Club is a 98-year-old organization that promotes an interest in gardening and the beautification of the landscape in the community. The club welcomes fellow gardeners who enjoy learning opportunities and the company of others. Check the club’s website for details www.lombardgardenclub.org.