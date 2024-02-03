Park District of La Grange awarded $600,000 to enhance Wailoa Park

The Park District of La Grange received a $600,000 grant from the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program as part of the state’s initiative to support local communities in improving and expanding their recreational spaces, according to a news release from the park district.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker recently unveiled nearly $55 million in state grants, with the Park District of La Grange securing $600,000 of the funding for park enhancements in Waiola Park. In addition to the state funding, the district will contribute $600,000 toward park enhancements.

“We are grateful for the continued support of Governor Pritzker and the OSLAD program, which allows us to further invest in the well-being and recreational opportunities for our community,” Park District of La Grange Executive Director Jenny Bechtold said in the release.

The OSLAD grant will not only contribute to the physical well-being of La Grange residents but will also enhance the community’s social fabric by providing spaces that encourage connection, play and relaxation.

Established in 1986, the OSLAD program is a cost-sharing initiative between state and local governments, dedicated to facilitating land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects.

For more information about the Park District of La Grange and its upcoming projects, visit pdlg.org.