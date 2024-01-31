College, career success the topic of Glenbard Parent Series in Spanish program

B-PAC: Glenbard Bilingual Parent Advisory Council and GPS: Glenbard Parent Series in Spanish will present “A Blueprint for High School, College and Career Success” with Lourdes Allen Ferrer at 7 p.m. Feb. 8, via Zoom. Visit glenbardgps.org for further information and the link to this webinar.

This program will be presented in Spanish only.

To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or submit a question in advance, contact Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668.

Parental involvement is a leading indicator in student achievement. To increase the academic achievement of Hispanic students, Ferrer will inspire parents to play a significant role in their education. Caregivers will learn how to increase students’ college and career readiness and how students can graduate from college with the least amount of debt. Ferrer will also highlight the skills necessary for in-demand careers and provide strategies to create a home environment conducive to academic success. Students are encouraged to attend.

Ferrer is an award-winning Hispanic academic achievement and parental involvement specialist. She is a researcher, educator and the author of two books: “Hispanic Parental Involvement: Ten Competencies Schools Must Teach Hispanic Parents” and “Sit In the Driver’s Seat: The Ten Competencies to Drive Your Children to Academic Success.” She co-authored “Voices: African American and Hispanic Students’ Perceptions Regarding the Academic Achievement Gap.”

For further information, visit glenbardgps.org or contact Luz Luna at luz_luna@glenbard.org or 630-942-7447.