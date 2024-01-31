Boys basketball notes: AJ Levine’s memorable two-week run sparks York’s rebound

January was a special month for York senior point guard AJ Levine and the Dukes.

Levine had a memorable two-week personal run of accomplishments that coincided with York rebounding from a blowout road loss to Downers Grove North. Behind a two-week resurgence, the Dukes (21-4, 8-1) have thrust themselves back into the West Suburban Silver race. York has reeled off six straight wins following a jarring loss to Downers Grove North on Jan. 19.

Levine has been at the forefront of the Dukes’ success all season long, but the last two weeks have been particularly impressive. The Penn recruit scored 24 points in Tuesday’s conference win over Glenbard West. Levine scored his 1,000th career point in a win over Huntley on Jan. 15, and canned six 3-pointers to knock off Oswego East on Jan. 20 to kickstart the Dukes’ winning streak. Levine also poured in 30 points in a tight 56-53 conference victory against Hinsdale Central on Jan. 26.

”Last week was a great week for me, but more importantly for the program,” Levine said. “Getting to 20 wins was definitely a goal of ours before the season, but now we have a chance to smash that goal. We took care of a big sectional matchup against Glenbard North (on Jan. 23). We went in and took care of them.

“Then, it was senior night and a huge conference matchup in the race for the lead in the conference. We were able to pull it out in a close heated game. Then on Saturday, although we were all beat up, we were able to pull out a really intense game with Lake Zurich. It was just a gritty week of getting the job done.”

Levine scored 23 points, including burying two free throws in the final seconds of Saturday’s thrilling 64-62 win over Lake Zurich. Levine said topping the 1,000th point mark was a key milestone for him.

On the season Levine is averaging 16.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.9 assists per game.

”It was a reminder of the hard work that I’ve put in and how it has paid off, and how much more work I have to put in to have success at the next level,” Levine said. “It was just more fuel to the fire. I think my decision making, as a whole, has been really improved since last year. Taking better shots, making better reads and picking and choosing when to score and when to facilitate.

“As a point guard, I have found more success when I get a feel for the game and see who on my team has a good matchup, whey they are shooting well and when they are feeling confident and just feed off that. And, of course, score when needed.”

Levine said the Dukes displayed character and resiliency to bounce back from an embarrassing 49-25 road defeat to the Trojans.

”That game wasn’t us,” Levine said. “We got out of our game and strayed away from the basketball that wins games for us.”

York coach Mike Dunn said Levine’s experience, leadership and toughness has helped guide the Dukes all season.

”AJ has been a catalyst for our team this year and the success that we have had,” Dunn said. “He has elevated his game to make his teammates and our overall team better. What has been so impressive about his season is that his scoring has always been consistent but his assists and steals are almost double what they were last season. This is a testament to him and his willingness to do whatever it takes to win.”

Lyons’ Caleb Greer (4) tries to get a shot past Riverside Brookfield’s Cameron Mercer (5) during a boys varsity basketball game in Riverside. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local)

Mercer sparks Riverside-Brookfield

Riverside-Brookfield sophomore guard Cameron Mercer played a big part in victory No. 20 last Friday against Lyons. But Mercer missed the final minute due to an injury. His play on the court sparked the Bulldogs (20-3), but his long-range potential could lead to many more wins for the program. Riverside-Brookfield notched its fifth straight 20-plus win season in a complete season.

The 6-foot-2 Mercer drilled five 3-pointers against Lyons, showcasing deep range and uncanny moxie for a sophomore. Mercer is averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, shooting 39% on 3-pointers and 78% from the free-throw line.

”Cameron has been fantastic all year long,” Riverside-Brookfield coach Mike Reingruber said after the Lyons game. “He’s had big games in big moments. He’s a kid who’s not scared of anyone or anything and he lives for the moment. I’m excited to see him continue to progress for the next two years. He had a huge game tonight. For us to be successful for the rest of the year, we obviously need him.”

Mercer’s family background would indicate a successful and long career. His father, Ron Mercer, was a highly decorated player for Kentucky and suited up for seven different NBA teams.

”He’s a phenomenal shooter, and had some big games shooting the ball year,” Reingruber said.

Riverside-Brookfield senior guard Steven Brown gushed about Mercer’s long-range potential.

”He’s young and poised and just getting better playing with us,” Brown said. “He’s going to be great.”

Senior 7-foot center Stefan Cicic, who has multiple Division I offers, praised Mercer for his ability to make a big impact on the varsity this season.

”Cameron is a great player,” Cicic said. “Obviously, I see it in practice, but being him being a sophomore, his shooting ability is great for us. He’s a great player.”

The Bulldogs (20-3, 4-0 Metro Suburban) have won five straight to notch the program’s fifth straight 20-plus win total in the last five full seasons.

”It’s a good group and a resilient group,” Reingruber said. “The one thing I like about this team is they seem to win in different ways. We don’t have one signature in this is how we’re going to get it done. It’s not by design. We have different guys stepping up and different ways of making plays. Sometimes it’s the three-ball going in, or Stefan (Cicic) getting going in from the start.”

Tidbits

Evergreen Park is hosting a four-game shootout on Sunday. The local teams include Riverside-Brookfield and Wheaton Warrenville South. The Bulldogs battle De La Salle at noon, while the Tigers take on highly ranked Mount Carmel at 1:30 p.m.