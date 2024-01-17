Man accused of stealing jacket from Oak Brook Macy’s

A motion to deny pre-trial release was granted Jan. 14 for an Ecuadorian migrant currently staying in Chicago charged with stealing merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s, authorities said.

The offender was charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

At about 7:37 p.m. Jan. 13, Oak Brook police responded to a report of a retail theft at Macy’s, located at 1 Oakbrook Center. The offender allegedly entered the store, selected a jacket valued at $395, put the jacket on and left the store without paying for it, according to the release.

A loss prevention officer confronted the offender in the vestibule of the store where he remained until Oak Brook officers arrived and arrested the offender. When searching his vehicle, officers allegedly found about $3,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise as well as rolls of tinfoil. Officers also found an Immigration and Customs Enforcement electronic monitoring device that the defendant had allegedly cut off as well as a fictitious Washington driver’s license with the defendant’s photograph but in a different name, according to the release.

“With the new year, our mission to protect DuPage County businesses and patrons remains the same,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Contrary to popular belief, retail theft is not a victimless crime and has a far-reaching effect on the entire community. It is very simple, if you steal in DuPage County you will be apprehended, charged and prosecuted.”

“This was an excellent example of solid police work and looking beyond the initial incident,” Strockis said. “These retail crimes involving migrant offenders are part of a bigger criminal enterprise and we are working closely with our federal partners to thoroughly investigate these cases,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release.

Obando-Andrade’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 13 for arraignment.

DuPage County continues its crackdown on retail theft, charging 21 individuals accused of stealing merchandise from DuPage County retail establishments in the first two weeks of 2024, according to the release. The most recent arrests include: