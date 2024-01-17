Man accused of stealing jacket from Oak Brook Macy’s

A motion to deny pre-trial release was granted Jan. 14 for an Ecuadorian migrant currently staying in Chicago charged with stealing merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s, authorities said.
The offender was charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.
At about 7:37 p.m. Jan. 13, Oak Brook police responded to a report of a retail theft at Macy’s, located at 1 Oakbrook Center. The offender allegedly entered the store, selected a jacket valued at $395, put the jacket on and left the store without paying for it, according to the release.
A loss prevention officer confronted the offender in the vestibule of the store where he remained until Oak Brook officers arrived and arrested the offender. When searching his vehicle, officers allegedly found about $3,000 worth of suspected stolen merchandise as well as rolls of tinfoil. Officers also found an Immigration and Customs Enforcement electronic monitoring device that the defendant had allegedly cut off as well as a fictitious Washington driver’s license with the defendant’s photograph but in a different name, according to the release.
“With the new year, our mission to protect DuPage County businesses and patrons remains the same,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Contrary to popular belief, retail theft is not a victimless crime and has a far-reaching effect on the entire community. It is very simple, if you steal in DuPage County you will be apprehended, charged and prosecuted.”
“This was an excellent example of solid police work and looking beyond the initial incident,” Strockis said. “These retail crimes involving migrant offenders are part of a bigger criminal enterprise and we are working closely with our federal partners to thoroughly investigate these cases,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release.
Obando-Andrade’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 13 for arraignment.
DuPage County continues its crackdown on retail theft, charging 21 individuals accused of stealing merchandise from DuPage County retail establishments in the first two weeks of 2024, according to the release. The most recent arrests include:
- A 21-year-old Chicago man accused of stealing about $328 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Nordstrom Jan. 2. When searching his vehicle, police found about $563 worth of merchandise allegedly stolen from Macy’s. A motion to detain him pre-trial was denied.
- A 27-year-old Barrington man accused of stealing about $440 worth of merchandise from Oak Brook Macy’s Jan. 2. A motion to detain him pre-trial was denied.
- A 38-year-old Venezuelan migrant staying in Chicago accused of stealing about $417 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s Jan. 4. A motion detain the offender pre-trial was denied.
- A 25-year-old Chicago woman accused of stealing $399 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack Jan. 5. Additionally, the offender allegedly kicked a police officer multiple times while being arrested. The court denied a motion to detain the woman pretrial.
- A 25-year-old Chicago man accused of stealing three pairs of Air Jordan shoes worth about $389 from the Oakbrook Nike store Jan. 6. The court denied a motion to detain the offender pretrial.
- A 56-year-old Lombard woman accused of stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from the Lombard JC Penney Jan. 7. The offender was released from custody pending trial.
- An 18-year-old woman from Bartlett and four male juveniles who were accused of stealing about $4,400 worth of merchandise from a Naperville vape store Jan. 10. A motion to detain the offender pre-trial was denied. Three of the four juveniles were detained until at least their next court appearance.
- A 21-year-old Naperville woman accused of stealing about $2,059 worth of merchandise from a Naperville Target store Jan. 10. She was released pre-trial.
- A 19-year-old Glen Ellyn woman accused of stealing about $423 worth of merchandise from a Wheaton Target Jan. 10. She was released pre-trial.
- A 21-year-old New York man accused of stealing about $867 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s Jan. 10. A motion to detain the offender pre-trial was denied.
- A 35-year-old Melose Park man accused of stealing $917 worth of liquor from a Villa Park Jewel-Osco Jan. 10. He was released pre-trial.
- A 36-year-old Woodridge woman and a 36-year-old Maywood man accused of stealing more than $300 worth of liquor from a Downers Grove Jewel Jan. 11. Both defendants were released pre-trial.
- A 20-year-old Addison woman and two juveniles who were accused of stealing more than $300 worth of beauty products from a Glendale Heights Target Jan. 11. All three defendants were released pre-trial.
- A 45-year-old Willowbrook woman accused of stealing more than $300 worth of clothing from the Oak Brook Nordstrom Jan. 13. She was released pre-trial.