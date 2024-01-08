Man accused of stealing Air Jordans from Oak Brook Nike Factory Store

A Chicago man faces burglary and retail theft charges after allegedly stealing three pairs of Air Jordans from the Oak Brook Nike Factory Store, authorities said.

A motion to deny pre-trial release for Daevondre Powell, 25, of the 3600 block of West Polk Street, was denied on Sunday, but the motion was approved for his co-defendent, Tikeisha Na’keyta Coleman, 29, of Decatur, Ind. Coleman is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding police after driving the car Powell entered after leaving the Nike store, according to the release.

On Jan. 6, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Oak Brook police responded to a call of a retail theft that had occurred at the Nike Factory Store on 22nd Street. Following an investigation, it is alleged that an individual, later identified as Powell, entered the store and selected three pairs of Air Jordan shoes with an approximate value of $389, the release stated.

After selecting the shoes, Powell exited the store without paying and entered a car driven by Coleman who fled eastbound on 22nd Street. An Oak Brook police officer initiated pursuit. Instead of pulling over, Coleman allegedly sped away reaching speeds of approximately 81 mph in a 45-mph zone, the release stated.

Coleman allegedly disobeyed a red light at 22nd Street and at Route 83. The pursuit ended on 17th Street in Maywood when Coleman rear-ended a pickup truck. Coleman was taken into custody at this time. Powell was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit, the release stated.

“With the holiday shopping season now behind us, I want to assure DuPage County residents and businesses that law enforcement’s efforts in protecting our County will not diminish,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Regardless of the time of year, if you steal in DuPage County you will be apprehended, charged and prosecuted. What I find particularly disturbing in this case is the allegation that Ms. Coleman attempted to flee the scene at a high rate of speed at one of the busiest intersections in the county in the middle of a Saturday afternoon while the roads were slick with snow. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or pedestrians were injured or killed.”

“This arrest is another great example of pro-active policing leading to significant arrests,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “Again, the use of effective tactics, technology and teamwork with our partner agencies led to taking these individuals into custody. I’d like to thank our team for their continued efforts.”

The next court appearance for both defendants is scheduled for Jan. 29.