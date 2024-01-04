DuPage Sheriff seeks public’s help finding man who broke into Willowbrook residence

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating a man who twice broke into a Willowbrook residence.

ln December, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office investigated a home invasion in the Timberlake subdivision near Route 83 and 91st Street in Willowbrook.

An unknown suspect, described as a man between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build wearing dark clothing and a mask reportedly entered the house through what is believed to be an unsecured first-story window, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

While inside the house, the suspect was discovered by homeowners in the dining room area. The residents tried to unlock the front door for the suspect to leave, which he tried to do but could not open the front door. Instead, he fled through the kitchen, punched a resident in the head multiple times, and exited through the garage entry door In an unknown direction, according to the release.

The suspect returned to the residence in the early morning hours of Jan. 4 while the residents were asleep, attempted to gain entry while brandishing a knife. He fled on foot after no entry was made. The suspect was wearing a Nike zip-up hoodie and Uline gloves, authorities said.

Anyone with information that will assist the DuPage County Sheriffs Office identify this suspect is asked to call the investigations division at 630-407-2343 or submit a tip online via the department’s website www.dupagesheriff.org/submitanonymouscrimetips