District 99 to host annual Realtor breakfast Jan. 31

Area realtors are invited to meet leaders from area elementary, middle and high schools from six area school districts at the annual Realtor breakfast for real estate agents on Jan. 31.

The event will be held from 8:45 to 10 a.m. at the Downers Grove South High School Cafetorium, 1436 Norfolk St., Downers Grove. RSVP by Jan. 18

Event information and program:

8:45 a.m. Refreshments

9 a.m. Presentations including a superintendents’ panel, an Illinois Report Card presentation and a Q&A session

Participating school districts include:

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 - Downers Grove - https://dg58.org/

Maercker School District 60 - https://www.maercker.org/

Darien School District 61 - Darien - https://www.darien61.org/

Center Cass School District 66 - http://www.ccsd66.org/

Woodridge School District 68 - - https://www.woodridge68.org/

Community High School District 99 - Downers Grove - https://www.csd99.org/

The district asks request that interested realtors to register for the event by Jan. 18. Click here to download the event flyer.