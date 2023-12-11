Edward-Elmhurst Health recruiting dogs for animal-assisted therapy program

Edward-Elmhurst Health is recruiting new dogs for its Animal-Assisted Therapy program which has made more than 240,000 patient visits since it began in 2002. (photo provided by Edward-Elmhurst Health)

Edward-Elmhurst Health is seeking more dogs for its animal-assisted therapy program at Edward Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital. To be considered, visit eehealth.org/ways-to-give/volunteer/animal-assisted-therapy and complete the online application. Applicants will be contacted for pre-screening.

To be considered, dogs must meet the following requirements: sit/down/stay/recall/leave it on command; walk loosely on a leash without pulling; get along well with other dogs; perform required commands without treats; like people; not be overly vocal; be at least one year of age at time of testing; lived with you for at least six months at time of testing; current on all vaccinations; prong collars, gentle leaders and retractable leashes are not accepted; handlers must be 18 years of age or older.

Those who meet qualification requirements will be scheduled for temperament testing on Jan. 12 or Jan. 13 at Edward Hospital, 801 S. Washington St., Naperville.

Dogs and their handlers selected for the program must attend mandatory training at Edward Hospital from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 9-10.

For more information, call Cynthia Brooks at 630-527-5305 or cynthia.brooks@eehealth.org .

Handlers and their dogs are encouraged to have completed a group obedience training class within the past year.

Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Animal-Assisted Therapy program began in 2002 and has made more than 240,000 patient visits in that time.