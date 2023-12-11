Downers Grove Township Senior Services provides numerous offerings

The village of Westmont has partnered with Downers Grove Township Senior Services for many years to provide residents with opportunities and information for seniors in our area. The Downers Grove Township Center is located at 4341 Saratoga Ave., Downers Grove.
Following are some of the services provided to area seniors by the Downers Grove Township:
- Meals on Wheels
- Benefit Access & RTA Application Assistance
- Community Dining
- “File of Life” - Medical Information Cards
- Social Events
- Computer & Art Classes
- Educational Seminars
- Arts & Crafts
- And More
Call 630-719-6670 to sign up for news and information regarding upcoming senior citizen events and join the Downers Grove Township newsletter distribution list. For more information regarding the Downers Grove Township, contact the Division of Human Services at 630-719-6670 or visit their website at dgtownship.com.