Boys basketball: Downers Grove South keeps foot on gas in win over Morton

CICERO – A deeper and more experienced group than a year ago, Downers Grove South hit the ground running this season.

And the Mustangs have yet to slow down.

Averaging over 72 points a game heading into Saturday’s road contest against Morton, DGS brought on the running clock in a 65-33 West Suburban Gold conference victory.

Six players scored seven or more points in the balanced effort for the Mustangs (7-1, 2-0), who were coming off a 114-point output in Tuesday’s win over Juarez.

“This year we are doing a much better job playing as a team,” said senior Justin Sveiteris, who led all scorers with 14 points to go along with 10 rebounds and two blocked shots. “We are finding the open guys and getting shots for others. We’ve also improved our team defense from last year and we’ve gotten better individually as well. And because of those things, we are having more success than in years past.

“So far it’s been a really fun season. Hopefully we continue to do the right things and play for each other and with each other. And if we do that, we will be in for a really good season.”

Dominic Marcantelli came off the bench to contribute 12 points and five steals. The senior knocked down a pair of three-pointers during a 16-2 second-quarter run, which turned an 11-9 deficit into a double-digit advantage.

“Everyone on this team can play,” Marcantelli said, “and everyone can play with each other. That is what is so special with this group. It’s been amazing so far.

“We have a great brotherhood and that’s what is behind this (the early season success). Just that chemistry we built during last season, during the summer league and the preseason. We are hot right now. We are all friends and that creates such a strong bond together. It’s been fun and we are hoping to continue this.”

Daniel Sveiteris chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds for DGS, which started the second half with a 14-0 spurt to put it out of reach. Jeremiah Harlin and Keon Maggitt had eight points apiece and Jalen House added seven.

The Mustangs finished with 19 offensive rebounds and 14 steals, forcing 17 turnovers.

“This is an experienced group,” said DGS coach Zach Miller, who also welcomed three-year varsity player Will Potter back into the fold Saturday. “We bring back a lot from last year. It starts on the defensive end for us. We lean on our defensive effort and that leads to our offense.

“The guys have really bought into that with our pressure and we go 9-10 deep and they can all guard at the highest level. We play at that chaotic pace on both sides of the floor. Everyone has their roles and they are flourishing.”

Down four starters from the summer, Morton (3-5, 0-2) was topped by 11 points and six rebounds from Michael Barnes. Tyler Nichols also had nine points.

“No. 10 (Marcantelli) shot us out of our zone,” Morton coach Tony Martinucci said. “That is what took us out. And we missed some lay-ups. But our guys play hard.”