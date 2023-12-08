Wheaton’s Arrowhead Golf Club recognized for environmental excellence

Arrowhead Golf Club in Wheaton has retained its designation as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary through the Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, an Audubon International program.

Justin Kirtland, golf course superintendent, led the effort to maintain sanctuary status on the course. Arrowhead Golf Club was designated as a Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary in 2020 and is one of more than 900 courses in the world to hold certification from Audubon International.

The Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary Program for Golf Courses, endorsed by the United States Golf Association, provides information and guidance to help golf courses preserve and enhance wildlife habitat and protect natural resources. Golf courses from the United States, Africa, Australia, Canada, Central America, Europe, Mexico and Southeast Asia have achieved certification in the program.

“The Arrowhead Golf Club is proud to a part of the Audubon certified golf courses,” Kirtland said in a news release. “We look forward to fulfilling our role in preserving spaces throughout the golf course for nature to thrive and for our golfers to enjoy. This certification wouldn’t be possible without the committed and amazing staff Arrowhead has to work with. Staff continue to improve golf course conditions while improving natural habitats and aesthetics for golfers to enjoy.”

“Arrowhead Golf Club has shown a strong commitment to its environmental program. They are to be commended for preserving the natural heritage of the area by protecting the local watershed and providing a sanctuary for wildlife on the golf course property,” Audubon International CEO Christine Kane said.