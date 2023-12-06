Women accused of stealing merchandise from Oak Brook Ulta, leading police on high-speed chase

Pre-trial release has been denied for a Chicago woman accused of stealing merchandise from the Oak Brook Ulta store and leading police on a high-speed chase, authorities said.

Damonica Stewart, 27, of the 5300 block of South Wood Street, appeared at First Appearance Court Tuesday charged with one count of burglary, one count of retail theft and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The state’s motion to detain pre-trial Stewart’s co-defendants, Omesha Hawkins, 28, of the 5400 block of South Aberdeen Street; and Onequa Hawkins, 32, of the 2100 block of 72nd Place, was denied. Both women, from Chicago, are charged with one count of burglary and two counts of retail theft, according to the release.

About 3:15 p.m. Dec. 4, the three defendants entered the Oak Brook Ulta store located at 2155 W. 22nd St. The trio allegedly stole multiple items totaling more than $300 and left the store without paying for the merchandise. The women then entered a BMW and fled the area, according to the release.

An Oak Brook police officer responded to the area and located the BMW allegedly turning against a one-way-only sign near 22nd Street and Midwest Road. The officer initiated pursuit of the defendants’ vehicle, allegedly driven by Stewart. Stewart did not pull over and allegedly accelerated, reaching speeds of about 70 mph.

As Stewart fled the officer, she drove erratically down 22nd Street weaving in and out of lanes, drove on the median at one point to pass vehicles at a stop light and drove between vehicles waiting at a stop light. Stewart’s vehicle came to a stop after striking two other vehicles. All three defendants were arrested at this time. Upon searching the BMW, authorities found merchandise stolen from Ulta, according to the release.

“It is alleged that these three defendants helped themselves to more than $300 worth of merchandise from Ulta and simply walked out the door without paying,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “To make matters worse, it is alleged that the driver of their getaway vehicle, Ms. Stewart, then led police on a high-speed chase in the middle of the afternoon during the busy holiday shopping season, putting the general public as well as innocent motorists at risk. I applaud the Oak Brook Police Department for once again doing what they do best – arresting anyone who threatens public safety which keeps our businesses and patrons safe as they enjoy the holiday season.”

“We want to thank State’s Attorney Bob Berlin and his staff,” Oak Brook Deputy Chief of Police Reid Foltyniewicz said in the release. “We sure keep them busy. Our officers and loss prevention did a fantastic job. Unfortunately, this is a daily occurrence. However, the positive is our officers and the business community continue to improve our tactics and communication. The radio traffic and plan worked out. If you continue to commit crime in Oak Brook, you will continue to be locked up.”

The next court appearance for all three defendants is scheduled for Dec. 26 for arraignment. As a condition of their release, the defendants are prohibited from entering any Ulta store.