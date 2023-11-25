Downers North girls basketball takes second at Schaumburg: Suburban Life sports roundup for Friday, Nov. 24

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Downers Grove North 44, Wheaton Warrenville South 39

Campbell Thulin scored 13 points and Kaitlyn Parker added 10 for the Lady Trojans (4-1), who finished second at the Schaumburg Thanksgiving Basketball Classic. Parker and Hope Sebek were named to the all-tournament team.

Wheaton North 52, Oak Lawn 18

Mira Spillane and Sara Abdul each scored 15 points and Zoey Bohmer added 14 for the Falcons, who advanced to play Lyons in the championship game of the Lyons Thanksgiving Tournament.

BOYS BASKETBALL

York 52, Palatine 38

Kyle Waltz scored 15 points and Braden Richardson and Brenden Molis added 12 each for the Dukes.

Morton 53, Zion-Benton 50

The Mustangs rallied from 14 points down at halftime for their first win. Michael Barnes scored 16 points, Twon Jones 11 and Tyler Nichols eight.