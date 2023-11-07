Park District of La Grange expects to complete parking lot improvements by Thanksgiving

The Park District of La Grange has provided an update on the ongoing development of a new parking lot adjacent to the Recreation Center building, aimed at improving parking availability for residents and program participants.

The project, which is essential to enhance the convenience and accessibility of our facilities, initially faced delays due to strict compliance with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) requirements.

Following that, an existing Nicor easement posed an unexpected challenge. Nicor, in the interest of safety, found it necessary to evaluate the depth of a gas main within the easement, which led to additional work that was crucial to ensure safety standards were met.

Despite these unforeseen challenges, the park district is now on track to complete the parking lot before Thanksgiving, barring any unexpected findings or inclement weather conditions.