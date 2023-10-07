Golf: Hinsdale Central girls, boys teams, Lemont boys take second at state

Hinsdale Central’s girls golf team cam just shy of repeating as state champions, finishing two shots back of Glenbrook North at the Class 2A state tournament on Saturday at Hickory Point Golf Course in Decatur.

Hinsdale Central, which led Glenbrook North by two strokes after Friday’s first round, finished with a team score of 605, with Glenbrook North at 603. Benet (664) was sixth.

In the individual leaderboard Benet’s Jenna Shilts shot a two-day total of 2-over par (146) to finish two shots back of champion Kaylee Dwyer of Lincoln-Way West. Hinsdale Central’s Caroline Owens finished third at 3-over, Hinsdale Central’s Elyssa Abdullah seventh at 5-over and Wheaton North’s Bridget Craig 10th at 7-over.

Hinsdale Central’s boys, like their counterparts on the girls side, took second place, two shots back at the Class 3A state tournament at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington. Hinsdale Central shot a 600, with New Trier taking the title at 598. Wheaton Warrenville South (630) was sixth.

In the individual leaderboard Hinsdale Central’s Alex Rasmussen tied for sixth with a two-day score of 149 for 5-over par. Wheaton Warrenville South’s Callan Fahey, Hinsdale Central’s Kevin Wesolowski and Benet’s Charles Davenport tied for 12th at 6-over.

At the Class 2A boys state meet at Weibring Golf Club in Normal, Lemont (626) took second place, three shots back of team champ Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin’s 623. St. Francis (634) was fifth.

St. Francis sophomore Beckett Jones shot a two-day total of 144 for 2-over par to finish third, three shots back of champion Regan Konen of Marmion. IC Catholic Prep’s Zazz Atendido tied for sixth at 5-over par and Lemont’s Eddie Scott was eighth at 7-over.

At the Class 1A girls tournament Nazareth shot a 716 to finish seventh.