La Grange Wellness Week gets underway on Saturday

Make yourself a priority during La Grange Wellness Week with free fitness classes and discounted self-care offers at local businesses.

As Self-Care September gets underway, more than 20 businesses in the community are providing free classes, workshops and limited time offers from Sept. 16-24 as a way of encouraging people to try new activities and improve their physical, mental and emotional wellness, according to a news release from the La Grange Business Association (LGBA).

La Grange Wellness Week is sponsored by UChicagoMedicine Advent Health La Grange, which will host a free health clinic for individuals who need health care but can’t afford it from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 30, at Lyons Township South Campus Gymnasium, 4900 S. Willow Springs Road, Western Springs. More information is available here.

Other businesses with special offers during La Grange Wellness Week include: Boyce Chiropractic, Club Pilates La Grange, Crunchy Bread Culture Studio, Express Med Spa, Financial Advisor Jill McCormick with Edward Jones, FORM Barre & Fitness, Ginny D Design, Greater La Grange YMCA, Grit and Grace Yoga Studio, Just Lift Fitness, La Grange Pointe, Life Coaching with Sara Goggin Young, Momentum Power Foods, Orangetheory Fitness, Park District of La Grange, Results Driven Trainer Nathan Weiser, Spring Orthodontics, TAP Career Solutions, The Cumulative Effect Breathwork Studio, The Well Spirituality Center and Widows in the Workplace.

Offers and workout times vary throughout the week and are subject to availability. Some restrictions, including reservations, may apply. For details, the free offers can be viewed at lagrangeevents.com.