Elmhurst candidates to debate key issues in League of Women Voters forum

The Elmhurst chapter of the League of Women Voters will host a candidates forum from 1 to 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Elmhurst City Hall.

Candidates running for seats on the city council, park district board and the Elmhurst Unit District 205 school board have been invited to attend the in-person event.

The forum will cover city council races in Wards 1, 2, and 7 from 1 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. Guido Nardini, one of the two Ward 6 candidates, will then be allowed to make a brief statement, since the other candidate, Laura A. Vevers, is unable to attend.

The rest of the schedule calls for park board hopefuls to square off from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Voters can hear from school board candidates from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m.

Tim Sheehan, who is running for park district commissioner, also is unable to attend, according to the league.

The League of Women Voters of Elmhurst has invited the public to submit questions for the candidates to lwvelmhurstvoterservice@gmail.com.

