GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Francis 46, Riverside-Brookfield 29

Riley Austin scored 13 points as St. Francis (17-12) clinched a share of the Metro Suburban title.

Hinsdale South 43, Proviso East 32

Amerie Flowers had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Amelia Lavorato eight points, six assists and four rebounds and Maive Savage six rebounds and five blocks for Hinsdale South (19-11, 8-4 West Suburban Gold).