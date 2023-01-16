Curling, ice skating and Disney characters add to Frozen Fest fun in Glen Ellyn

Children and their parents got a chance to enjoy the outdoors with curling and skating on synthetic ice along with characters from the Disney movie “Frozen” during Frozen Fest Saturday in Glen Ellyn.

Polar Plaza, a synthetic ice popup rink gave kids a realistic skating experience during the free event, and the synthetic curling sheet gave them a chance to try their hand at a Winter Olympics favorite sport.

Organizers gave out goody bags at the entrance, and winter-themed cookies and hot cocoa were available for purchase.

Kids also had their photo taken with “Frozen” characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf.

“It’s just a free event for them to come out and see the characters, try out the ice and hang out,” said Stacey Lim, superintendent of facilities for the Glen Ellyn Park District.

