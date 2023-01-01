Glenbard Parent Series experts to discuss careers of the future

The Glenbard Parent Series: Navigating Healthy Families will present “The Varied Paths to 21st Century Careers” with a panel of experts at 7 p.m. Jan. 10, via Zoom.

Go to glenbardgps.org for further information and the link to the webinar. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events or to submit a question in advance, email Gilda Ross, Glenbard District 87 student and community projects coordinator, at gilda_ross@glenbard.org.

A college degree, an associate degree or a special certification are just a few of the options students have after graduation. A panel of experts will discuss anticipated changes in the workforce over the next decade, a news release stated. They will share the most important skills to have in a fast-changing job market, and how adolescents can best acquire those skills.

Panelists include Kristine Fay and Mark Presnell. Fay is the dean of business and allied technology at College of DuPage and a leader on the board of directors for Innovation DuPage. Presnell is executive director of the Northwestern Career Advancement Center at Northwestern University.

Moderating will be Paul Corona, clinical associate professor of management and organizations in the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He founded the award-winning Lee’s 3 Habits system, and is the author of “The Wisdom of Walk-Ons: 7 Winning Strategies for College, Business and Life.”