NCAA Signing Day: Suburban Life area athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

Here is a list of athletes in the Suburban Life coverage area who were scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the national signing day on Wednesday, Nov. 9, or later this week.
Benet
Boys Basketball
Braden Fagbemi – Johns Hopkins
Andy Nash – Carthage
Boys Lacrosse
Nathan Olson – Belmont Abbey
Baseball
Jake Perrino – Bradley
Girls Basketball
Lenee Beaumont – Indiana
Gymnastics
Lauren Obrochta – Iowa State
Girls Lacrosse
Jamie Weber – Gardner Webb
Girls Soccer
Sadie Sterbenz – Middle Tennessee State
Brinkley Douglas – Richmond
Shannon Clark – University of Denver
Olivia Duray – Pittsburgh
Girls Tennis
Natalie Stasny – Michigan State
Girls Volleyball
Peyton Turner – Texas-San Antonio
Annie Eschenbach – Xavier
Boys Track and Field
Aiden Dentice – College of the Holy Cross
Downers Grove North
Baseball
George Wolkow – South Carolina
Ean Czech – Texas
Tony Konopiots – West Virginia
Lacrosse
Aubrey Woodring – Winthrop
Rylee Fox – McKendree
Samantha Gargiulo – Maryville
Cross Country/Track and Field
Ava Geiger – Lewis University
Downers Grove South
Soccer
Emily Petring – Coastal Carolina
Grace Rappel – Drake
Hinsdale Central
Baseball
Charlie Bergin – Augustana College
Ben Oosterbaan – Michigan
Basketball
Chase Collignon – Carnegie Mellon
Lacrosse
Angie Conley – Notre Dame
Reese Napier – Arizona State
Ari Tavoso – California
Soccer
Ava Elliott – IUPUI
Cross Country/Track and Field
Sarah Fischer – University of Pennsylvania
Catie McCabe – Indiana
Dan Watcke – Oregon
Diving
Sami Kassir – Illinois-Chicago
Tennis
Sophia Kim – Johns Hopkins
Swimming
Carrie Kramer – Arizona
Kit Schneider – Wisconsin
Volleyball
Jakobi Lange – USC
Kaitlyn Thick – Tulane
Wrestling
Cody Tavoso – Princeton
Lyons Township
Swimming
Quinn Collins – Denver
Maggie Adler – Illinois
Water Polo
Emilia Mladjan – Michigan
Basketball
Ally Cesarini – Lewis University
Soccer
Katie O’Malley – Illinois State
Volleyball
Kamryn Lee-Caracci – Georgetown
Katie Debs – Siena
Softball
Tess Meyer – Northern Illinois
Baseball
Troy Stukenberg – St. Xavier
Xavier Vargas – Wisconsin-Parkside
Frederick Ragsdale III – Kent State
Conor Mulcrone – Loras
Cross Country and Track
Catherine Sommerfeld – Vanderbilt
Crew
Mary Agnes Sistino – Sacred Heart University
Nazareth
Baseball
Lucas Smith – Illinois-Chicago
Football
Justin Taylor – Wisconsin
Volleyball
Kitty Sandt – Clemson
Riverside-Brookfield
Basketball
Arius Alijosius – Winona State
St. Francis
Baseball
Rocco Tenuta – Hillside College
Softball
Hailey Dillon – Concordia College, Chicago
Volleyball
Jessica Schmidt – Bellarmine University
York
Cross Country
Bria Bennis - Vanderbilt
Brooke Berger – Kentucky
Basketball
Mariann Blass – Quincy
Soccer
Finley Ewald – Colorado School of Mines
Jose Herrera – Purdue University-Indianapolis