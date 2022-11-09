NCAA Signing Day: Suburban Life area athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday

Here is a list of athletes in the Suburban Life coverage area who were scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the national signing day on Wednesday, Nov. 9, or later this week.

Benet

Boys Basketball

Braden Fagbemi – Johns Hopkins

Andy Nash – Carthage

Boys Lacrosse

Nathan Olson – Belmont Abbey

Baseball

Jake Perrino – Bradley

Girls Basketball

Lenee Beaumont – Indiana

Gymnastics

Lauren Obrochta – Iowa State

Girls Lacrosse

Jamie Weber – Gardner Webb

Girls Soccer

Sadie Sterbenz – Middle Tennessee State

Brinkley Douglas – Richmond

Shannon Clark – University of Denver

Olivia Duray – Pittsburgh

Girls Tennis

Natalie Stasny – Michigan State

Girls Volleyball

Peyton Turner – Texas-San Antonio

Annie Eschenbach – Xavier

Boys Track and Field

Aiden Dentice – College of the Holy Cross

Downers Grove North

Baseball

George Wolkow – South Carolina

Ean Czech – Texas

Tony Konopiots – West Virginia

Lacrosse

Aubrey Woodring – Winthrop

Rylee Fox – McKendree

Samantha Gargiulo – Maryville

Cross Country/Track and Field

Ava Geiger – Lewis University

Downers Grove South

Soccer

Emily Petring – Coastal Carolina

Grace Rappel – Drake

Hinsdale Central

Baseball

Charlie Bergin – Augustana College

Ben Oosterbaan – Michigan

Basketball

Chase Collignon – Carnegie Mellon

Lacrosse

Angie Conley – Notre Dame

Reese Napier – Arizona State

Ari Tavoso – California

Soccer

Ava Elliott – IUPUI

Cross Country/Track and Field

Sarah Fischer – University of Pennsylvania

Catie McCabe – Indiana

Dan Watcke – Oregon

Diving

Sami Kassir – Illinois-Chicago

Tennis

Sophia Kim – Johns Hopkins

Swimming

Carrie Kramer – Arizona

Kit Schneider – Wisconsin

Volleyball

Jakobi Lange – USC

Kaitlyn Thick – Tulane

Wrestling

Cody Tavoso – Princeton

Lyons Township

Swimming

Quinn Collins – Denver

Maggie Adler – Illinois

Water Polo

Emilia Mladjan – Michigan

Basketball

Ally Cesarini – Lewis University

Soccer

Katie O’Malley – Illinois State

Volleyball

Kamryn Lee-Caracci – Georgetown

Katie Debs – Siena

Softball

Tess Meyer – Northern Illinois

Baseball

Troy Stukenberg – St. Xavier

Xavier Vargas – Wisconsin-Parkside

Frederick Ragsdale III – Kent State

Conor Mulcrone – Loras

Cross Country and Track

Catherine Sommerfeld – Vanderbilt

Crew

Mary Agnes Sistino – Sacred Heart University

Nazareth

Baseball

Lucas Smith – Illinois-Chicago

Football

Justin Taylor – Wisconsin

Volleyball

Kitty Sandt – Clemson

Riverside-Brookfield

Basketball

Arius Alijosius – Winona State

St. Francis

Baseball

Rocco Tenuta – Hillside College

Softball

Hailey Dillon – Concordia College, Chicago

Volleyball

Jessica Schmidt – Bellarmine University

York

Cross Country

Bria Bennis - Vanderbilt

Brooke Berger – Kentucky

Basketball

Mariann Blass – Quincy

Soccer

Finley Ewald – Colorado School of Mines

Jose Herrera – Purdue University-Indianapolis