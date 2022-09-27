League of Women Voters of La Grange to explore elder parole

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a presentation on the “Aging of the Prison Population in Illinois and the Need for Elder Parole” at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.

The presentation will describe how the prison population in Illinois is aging as a result of longer sentences being imposed, the human and financial costs of continuing to imprison people requiring medical care for the diseases of old age and end-of-life care, the lack of effective pathways for them to be released when they no longer pose a threat to society and pending legislation for an elder parole process that would provide a system for early release of those older people for whom there is no valid reason for continued imprisonment.

The speaker is William Nissen, an attorney who represents persons in Illinois prisons who are seeking clemency from the governor, a news release stated.

The 90-minute program will be held at the La Grange Public Library, 50 W. Cossitt Ave. Advance registration is not required.

The event is free and open to the public. For information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.

The League of Women Voters is a political organization that neither supports nor opposes candidates or parties and encourages informed and active participation in government. The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area serves the communities of Brookfield, Burr Ridge, Countryside, Indian Head Park, Hinsdale, Hodgkins, La Grange, La Grange Highlands, La Grange Park, Riverside, Western Springs and Westchester.