Glen Ellyn land purchase to create new downtown park and event space

The village of Glen Ellyn is purchasing the former US Bank property at 453 Forest Ave. and partnering with the Glen Ellyn Park District to develop the area into a multi-use event and downtown park/open space for the community.

The village will purchase the property, about 45,000 square feet at the corner of Forest Avenue and Duane Street, for $1.65 million, a news release stated. The village will lease the space to the park district through a future intergovernmental agreement that will provide for the development of the area, which is directly south of the Glen Ellyn Train Station.

The park district’s plan is to transform the site and expand Prairie Path Park into an open space. The project also will fulfill an initiative driven by the village’s Downtown Plan and Comprehensive plans, which call for the addition of green space downtown. Development of the site additionally will serve as a catalyst for improvements to adjacent properties and to bring new events to the area.

“This investment in the village’s central business district by both the village and Park District will enhance how and where events are carried out in the downtown area,” Village President Mark Senak said in the release. “This will also drive additional activity and visitors to support our downtown businesses.”

The park district’s early conceptual plans for the space include 9,000 square feet of green space, the integration of the existing Prairie Path Park and a potential permanent stage and support facility, among other enhancements.

“The availability of this land is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that allows the district to address its goal of reducing park deserts – that is, areas that do not have adequate parks nearby like downtown – while also adding to and expanding opportunities for public recreation that will benefit Glen Ellyn residents, as a whole, for years to come,” Park District Executive Director Dave Harris stated in the release.

The village and park district have a long history of partnering together on collaborative projects. Both agencies are committed to working to enhance and improve open space and recreational opportunities within Glen Ellyn. The model for this intergovernmental agreement is similar to the one established for Village Green Park on Lambert Road, also owned by the village and leased to the Park District.

In addition to the US Bank property, the agreement would develop a framework to improve and enhance both Panfish Park and Manor Woods, a response to feedback driven by the community.

“Over the last few years, the Park District and village staffs, at the direction of their elected leaders, have been discussing opportunities and ways to share costs and services more efficiently and effectively,” Village Manager Mark Franz said in the release. “This partnership will maintain and enhance open space and recreational opportunities at both Panfish Park and Manor Woods, and allow for three parks and open spaces to flourish through investment and improved planning and management.”

The framework would call for the sale of village-owned property in Manor Woods to the park district, and an investment in Panfish Park by both the Park District and village that would improve the look and feel, increase amenities, and redevelop the playground, the release stated.

“Given the park district’s potential to bring economies of scale, its ability to seek grants and effectively manage and maintain properties, they are the most effective agency to manage park assets,” Franz said. “In short, it is in the community’s best interest to shift these assets to the park district.”

To learn more about the project as it develops, visit www.glenellyn.org.