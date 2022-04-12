Deadline nears to apply for AAUW Elmhurst Area Branch scholarships

ELMHURST – The AAUW Elmhurst Area Branch offers three scholarships of $3,000 each to women from the communities of Elmhurst, Addison, Bensenville, Berkeley, Northlake, Oak Brook, Oakbrook Terrace or Villa Park who need financial assistance to continue education at the undergraduate or graduate level.

The application deadline is April 15, stated a news release from the Elmhurst Area Branch of the American Association of University Women. An applicant may be studying full or part time. Besides being from one of the above communities, the applicant must be continuing her education after completing at least 12 credit hours at an accredited college or university, and be age 25 or older.

The AAUW mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research at both the national and local levels. Funds for the scholarships come from the Used Book Sale that AAUW hosts each summer. The 2021 Used Book Sale was so successful that the organization notes it will be able to offer three scholarships this year.

Scholarship requirements, as well as the application form for the scholarship, can be found on the AAUW website at www.aauwelmhurst.org .



