Student supplies list for Minooka Elementary students, 3rd through 5th Grade

Here is the school-provided supply list for elementary students at Minooka CCSD 201:

3rd Grade

1 1-inch binder

2 package of sticky notes (size: 3″ x 3″, any color)

36 #2 pencils with erasers (sharpened)

2 large erasers

5 two pocket folders -1 red, 1 green, 1 yellow, 1 blue,

and 1 purple

1 box of 8 colored pencils

1 box of 24 crayons

1 box of 8 classic color markers

3 large boxes of tissue

1 pair of small scissors (kid friendly)

4 glue sticks (.77 oz. or 22 grams)

2 spiral notebooks, wide-ruled, 70 pages, 8″ x 11″ - different colors

1 pack of 4 low odor dry-erase markers

4 highlighters (any size - 4 different colors)

1 backpack (no wheels)

1 pencil pouch/box

1 container antibacterial wipes

1 package of wide ruled paper (150 sheets) - BOYS ONLY

1 box gallon size sealable bags - BOYS ONLY

1 box quart size sealable bags - GIRLS ONLY

1 hand sanitizer - GIRLS ONLY

1 pair of headphones (no earbuds or wireless)

1 PE shoes - to be left at school

4th Grade

2 glue sticks

36 #2 pencils - regular size with erasers

1 box of 8 - classic color markers

1 box of 12 - colored pencils

1 box of 24- crayons

3 boxes of tissue

1 pack of notebook paper (loose-leaf, 3-hole punched, wide-ruled)

4 2-pocket folders

1 5-tab binder divider pack

1 pack of 4 sticky notes 3″ x 3″

1 1-1 1/2″ hardcover 3 ring binder

2 highlighters (different colors)

8 thick Expo markers

1 dry board eraser or sock

1 pair of scissors

1 spiral notebook - single subject (any color)

1 canister of 100 antibacterial hand wipes

1 pack of 100 index cards 3″ x 5″ lined

1 box of 50 sealable bags - gallon size (boys only)

1 bottle of hand sanitizer (girls only)

1 plastic shoe container - 6 quarts

1 pair of headphones (no wireless)

1 backpack

1 PE shoes - to be left at school

5th Grade

24 #2 pencils - regular size with erasers (12 for school, 12 for home)

1 box of 8 classic color markers

1 set of 8 watercolors (may be previously used)

1 box of 12 crayons or colored pencils

2 highlighters (any color, any size)

2 large glue sticks

1 pack wide-ruled loose-leaf notebook paper (200 sheets)

5 two pocket folders (with holes) solid colors for classroom use

2 packs 100 sheet sticky notes 3″ x 3″ (any color)

5 70 page single subject spiral wide ruled notebooks 8.5″x11.5″ (various colors)

1 pencil case - soft-sided basic pencil case that will fit easily in a desk.

1 pair of scissors - type that cuts cloth, large enough for 5th grade hands

3 containers of 100-count disinfecting wipes

3 large boxes of tissue

2 roll of clear tape

1 pair of ear buds to be kept at school with 3.5 mm TRRS connector

5 low odor large broad tip dry-erase markers

1 box of 48 or more sealable bags - gallon size (A-M last name)

1 roll of paper towels - (N-Z last name)

1 box of quart or sandwich bags

1 1 in binder (Band Students Only)

*Please replenish as needed throughout the year

1 sock or cloth to use as a personal whiteboard eraser

1 pair of gym shoes - must be kept at school

1 backpack (no sports bags or bags with wheels due to small locker size)