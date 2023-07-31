Student supplies list for Minooka Elementary students, 3rd through 5th Grade

Here is the school-provided supply list for elementary students at Minooka CCSD 201:
3rd Grade
1 1-inch binder
2 package of sticky notes (size: 3″ x 3″, any color)
36 #2 pencils with erasers (sharpened)
2 large erasers
5 two pocket folders -1 red, 1 green, 1 yellow, 1 blue,
and 1 purple
1 box of 8 colored pencils
1 box of 24 crayons
1 box of 8 classic color markers
3 large boxes of tissue
1 pair of small scissors (kid friendly)
4 glue sticks (.77 oz. or 22 grams)
2 spiral notebooks, wide-ruled, 70 pages, 8″ x 11″ - different colors
1 pack of 4 low odor dry-erase markers
4 highlighters (any size - 4 different colors)
1 backpack (no wheels)
1 pencil pouch/box
1 container antibacterial wipes
1 package of wide ruled paper (150 sheets) - BOYS ONLY
1 box gallon size sealable bags - BOYS ONLY
1 box quart size sealable bags - GIRLS ONLY
1 hand sanitizer - GIRLS ONLY
1 pair of headphones (no earbuds or wireless)
1 PE shoes - to be left at school
4th Grade
2 glue sticks
36 #2 pencils - regular size with erasers
1 box of 8 - classic color markers
1 box of 12 - colored pencils
1 box of 24- crayons
3 boxes of tissue
1 pack of notebook paper (loose-leaf, 3-hole punched, wide-ruled)
4 2-pocket folders
1 5-tab binder divider pack
1 pack of 4 sticky notes 3″ x 3″
1 1-1 1/2″ hardcover 3 ring binder
2 highlighters (different colors)
8 thick Expo markers
1 dry board eraser or sock
1 pair of scissors
1 spiral notebook - single subject (any color)
1 canister of 100 antibacterial hand wipes
1 pack of 100 index cards 3″ x 5″ lined
1 box of 50 sealable bags - gallon size (boys only)
1 bottle of hand sanitizer (girls only)
1 plastic shoe container - 6 quarts
1 pair of headphones (no wireless)
1 backpack
1 PE shoes - to be left at school
5th Grade
24 #2 pencils - regular size with erasers (12 for school, 12 for home)
1 box of 8 classic color markers
1 set of 8 watercolors (may be previously used)
1 box of 12 crayons or colored pencils
2 highlighters (any color, any size)
2 large glue sticks
1 pack wide-ruled loose-leaf notebook paper (200 sheets)
5 two pocket folders (with holes) solid colors for classroom use
2 packs 100 sheet sticky notes 3″ x 3″ (any color)
5 70 page single subject spiral wide ruled notebooks 8.5″x11.5″ (various colors)
1 pencil case - soft-sided basic pencil case that will fit easily in a desk.
1 pair of scissors - type that cuts cloth, large enough for 5th grade hands
3 containers of 100-count disinfecting wipes
3 large boxes of tissue
2 roll of clear tape
1 pair of ear buds to be kept at school with 3.5 mm TRRS connector
5 low odor large broad tip dry-erase markers
1 box of 48 or more sealable bags - gallon size (A-M last name)
1 roll of paper towels - (N-Z last name)
1 box of quart or sandwich bags
1 1 in binder (Band Students Only)
*Please replenish as needed throughout the year
1 sock or cloth to use as a personal whiteboard eraser
1 pair of gym shoes - must be kept at school
1 backpack (no sports bags or bags with wheels due to small locker size)