July 31, 2023
Student supplies list for Minooka Elementary students, 3rd through 5th Grade

The logo for Minooka CCSSD 201.

The logo for Minooka CCSSD 201. (Photo provided by Minooka CCSD 201)

Here is the school-provided supply list for elementary students at Minooka CCSD 201:

3rd Grade

1 1-inch binder

2 package of sticky notes (size: 3″ x 3″, any color)

36 #2 pencils with erasers (sharpened)

2 large erasers

5 two pocket folders -1 red, 1 green, 1 yellow, 1 blue,

and 1 purple

1 box of 8 colored pencils

1 box of 24 crayons

1 box of 8 classic color markers

3 large boxes of tissue

1 pair of small scissors (kid friendly)

4 glue sticks (.77 oz. or 22 grams)

2 spiral notebooks, wide-ruled, 70 pages, 8″ x 11″ - different colors

1 pack of 4 low odor dry-erase markers

4 highlighters (any size - 4 different colors)

1 backpack (no wheels)

1 pencil pouch/box

1 container antibacterial wipes

1 package of wide ruled paper (150 sheets) - BOYS ONLY

1 box gallon size sealable bags - BOYS ONLY

1 box quart size sealable bags - GIRLS ONLY

1 hand sanitizer - GIRLS ONLY

1 pair of headphones (no earbuds or wireless)

1 PE shoes - to be left at school

4th Grade

2 glue sticks

36 #2 pencils - regular size with erasers

1 box of 8 - classic color markers

1 box of 12 - colored pencils

1 box of 24- crayons

3 boxes of tissue

1 pack of notebook paper (loose-leaf, 3-hole punched, wide-ruled)

4 2-pocket folders

1 5-tab binder divider pack

1 pack of 4 sticky notes 3″ x 3″

1 1-1 1/2″ hardcover 3 ring binder

2 highlighters (different colors)

8 thick Expo markers

1 dry board eraser or sock

1 pair of scissors

1 spiral notebook - single subject (any color)

1 canister of 100 antibacterial hand wipes

1 pack of 100 index cards 3″ x 5″ lined

1 box of 50 sealable bags - gallon size (boys only)

1 bottle of hand sanitizer (girls only)

1 plastic shoe container - 6 quarts

1 pair of headphones (no wireless)

1 backpack

1 PE shoes - to be left at school

5th Grade

24 #2 pencils - regular size with erasers (12 for school, 12 for home)

1 box of 8 classic color markers

1 set of 8 watercolors (may be previously used)

1 box of 12 crayons or colored pencils

2 highlighters (any color, any size)

2 large glue sticks

1 pack wide-ruled loose-leaf notebook paper (200 sheets)

5 two pocket folders (with holes) solid colors for classroom use

2 packs 100 sheet sticky notes 3″ x 3″ (any color)

5 70 page single subject spiral wide ruled notebooks 8.5″x11.5″ (various colors)

1 pencil case - soft-sided basic pencil case that will fit easily in a desk.

1 pair of scissors - type that cuts cloth, large enough for 5th grade hands

3 containers of 100-count disinfecting wipes

3 large boxes of tissue

2 roll of clear tape

1 pair of ear buds to be kept at school with 3.5 mm TRRS connector

5 low odor large broad tip dry-erase markers

1 box of 48 or more sealable bags - gallon size (A-M last name)

1 roll of paper towels - (N-Z last name)

1 box of quart or sandwich bags

1 1 in binder (Band Students Only)

*Please replenish as needed throughout the year

1 sock or cloth to use as a personal whiteboard eraser

1 pair of gym shoes - must be kept at school

1 backpack (no sports bags or bags with wheels due to small locker size)

