Minooka Community High School Senior named Rotary Club “Student of the Month” for March

MINOOKA – Minooka Community High School senior Gabrielle Kics, son of Charlotte, and Karl Kics of Shorewood, was named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club “Student of the Month” for March.

In the classroom, Gabrielle maintains a 4.86-grade point average (on a 4.0 scale). She is a 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Student, AP Scholar of Distinction, Illinois State Scholar, earned the Seal of Biliteracy and is in the top 1% of her senior class.

Outside of the classroom, Gabrielle participates on the Cross Country and Track & Field teams, Rock Climbing Club, and Math Club is a National Honor Society member, and is a tutor for her fellow students. In the community, she is a Community Trash Collector, a volunteer at Feed My Starving Children, the Head Lifeguard and Lifeguard Instructor at the Joliet Park District, as well as qualified for the 2023 Triathlon national competition.

Gabrielle believes service to the community is important. “Being in a position to help others (in any way possible) is a privilege. Service is therefore a way to uplift every party involved. In turn, this not only connects community members but also strengthens the community as a whole,” Gabrielle said.

She thinks high school students can make a difference at their school and community.

“Join clubs that you are truly interested in and believe will benefit others. Further, talk with a variety of people and take action on issues that you believe to be pressing,” Gabrielle said.

Gabrielle is still deciding between several universities after graduation, but she wants to be a Marine Conservationist majoring in environmental science or ecological restoration.