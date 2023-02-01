Morris Poms dance team heads to national competition in Florida

MORRIS – After taking home the state title last year, the Morris High School Poms arrived in Bloomington on Saturday, hopeful for a win.

“Performing at state is so special and you walk out feeling so proud, not only from connecting with your team, but making that connection with the audience and the judges. You feel like you did everything you could because you work so hard for that moment and once you finally get it-it’s so relieving,” said Michaela Harlan, a senior.

Morris was the runner-up in the Class 1A competitive dance after scoring 92.35 points on the final day of competition at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Jacksonville edged Morris by only 0.05 points.

Morris danced to "It’s all coming back to me now” by Celine Dion for the Jazz routine. Coach Post said the song was chosen because it had a “good build” to it and this team would be able to handle the level of skills needed for the routine. (Provided by Megan Post)

Even with the loss, the team still considered it a victory, as the team was forced to re-block the entire routine two days before state when a teammate had to have emergency surgery after her appendix burst.

“The performance that they gave was phenomenal, especially for having unblocked our entire routine, you know losing one of our girls due to emergency surgery. I don’t think any other team could have handled it as well as they did,“ coach Megan Post said.

Team members are Sienna Cleek, Michaela Harlan, Maddy Rushing, Myah Butler, Caelyn Goffinet, Gracie Nelson, Gracie Mennenga, Brenna Mills, Maya Price, Ashlyn Punke, Macy Shell, Sammie Tully and Olivia Petersen. The team is coached by Post and Haley Hanson.

The team agreed they have strengthened its bonds during the season and improved technically. The goal for Nationals is to make it to finals.

“I’m most excited to be there with my team and show off what we have got at a higher level than state because I know we can bring the heat and I know we have it in us to push it to finals,” said Gracie Nelson, a junior.

Morris heads to Florida this weekend to perform in the national competition. The team will perform two routines, jazz and pom.

The pom theme is “one more time” and is an ode to the 2000s. It includes a mix of Missy Eliot, Backstreet Boys, ‘N SYNC and songs such as “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears.

“I am really excited about showcasing our pom dance. We’ve only competed with it once. I feel like the UDA is pom based-they look for high energy like facials, just everything about pom is so much fun and we get to bring it and hopefully, we make it to finals,” team member Maddy Rushing said.

Morris will leave Wednesday for the competition. It will take place Friday through Saturday and will be televised on Varsity TV with awards will be presented live, as well.