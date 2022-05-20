Early Voting begins in Grundy County

GRUNDY - Early Voting for the June 28 Primary Election is underway. Voters will cast ballots in either the Democratic or Republican primaries to determine which candidates will advance to the Nov. 8 General Election. Candidates for Federal, State and local races will appear on the primary ballots.

Early Voting takes place at the County Clerk’s Office, located in the Grundy County Courthouse, 111 E. Washington St., Morris. Cell phones are not allowed in the courthouse.

Early voting hours are Monday - Friday, now thru June 27, 8:30 a.m.

to 4p.m.

The Clerk’s Office will also be open for additional Early Voting hours. Additional hours are:

Sat., May 28th – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tues., June 7th – 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thurs., June 9th – 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tues., June 14th – 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thurs., June 16th – 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat., June 18th – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sun., June 19th – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tues., June 21st – 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Thurs., June 23rd – 4:30 p.m. to 6p.m.

Sat., June 25th – 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Current election law states that voters are not required to present an ID to early vote. Voter’s identity is verified upon registration as well as by using a signature match, as on Election Day. Please note that once a voter casts an early ballot, the vote cast is final and may not be revoked. Election law prohibits a person who voted during the early voting period from voting at the polls on Election Day. Votes cast during the early voting period are not counted until after the polls close on Election Day.

May 19 is also the first day the Clerk’s Office can mail official ballots to those registered voters who have applied for a vote by mail ballot. Voters who wish to cast a Vote by Mail ballot in the upcoming Election, should contact the County Clerk’s Office at 815-941-3222, #1 to obtain the necessary application, or they may find the application under ‘Election information’, on the Grundy County website at www.grundycountyil.gov. The last day a ballot may be mailed is Thursday, June 23.