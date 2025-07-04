6th annual Megan Bugg Memorial Golf Outing raises over $105,000

The 6th annual Megan Bugg Memorial Golf Outing was held Saturday, hosting 264 golfers at the Morris Country Club and raising over $105,000 thanks to the golfers and 100 sponsors.

The money raised goes to support the Megan’s Mission Foundation and their goal to realize Megan Bugg’s dream of ending childhood cancer through advocacy and research. According to a Tuesday news release, the funding goes toward supporting some of the most promising and innovative childhood cancer research in the country taking place at the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Laboratory at the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute.

Megan’s father, Dr. Kent Bugg, told participants that there’s a shortage of funding for childhood cancer research. The federal government allocates only 4-6% of their total NIH cancer research budget towards childhood cancer, and pharmaceutical companies ignore childhood cancer research because they do not view the outcomes as profitable due to childhood cancer being perceived as a rare disease, according to the news release.

The Megan’s Mission Foundation awarded its first annual Megan Bugg Courage Award to honor the memory of Katie Histing, who passed away on Nov. 25, 2024 from Ewing's Sarcoma. Katie was one of Megan’s closet friends in the childhood cancer community. Katie’s mom, Lynn Histing attended the golf outing to accept the award in her daughter’s honor. (Photo provided by the Megan's Mission Foundation)

“As a result, research institutions studying childhood cancer depend on the funding provided by nonprofits like the Megan’s Mission Foundation as their lifeline to continue researching less toxic and more effective cures for children impacted by this terrible disease,” reads the news release.

Dr. Charles Keller, the Research Director from the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute discussed the impact Megan Bugg’s legacy and the Megan’s Mission Foundation has had on the childhood cancer community, including funding research projects that have resulted in multi-million dollar grants.

The next event for the Megan’s Mission Foundation is the ‘Megan’s Mission 5k Run” which will be held on Saturday, September 13 during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Information can be found at https://www.megansmission.org/5krunwalk2025.