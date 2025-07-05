Grundy County Land Use hosts free tire recycling event July 17-19

The container at Olson's Recycling in Seneca waiting for recyclers to fill it with tires. (Marney Simon)

The Grundy County Land Use Department is hosting a free tire recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 17 and Friday, July 18 and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 19 at Olson’s Recycling Center, 354 W. Jackson St., Seneca.

All tires must be off of rims, and only passenger car or truck tires are allowed. Recycling is limited to 10 tires per vehicle, and those recycling must be able to assist in the unloading of tires, if possible.

Commercial, industrial or agricultural tires will not be accepted.

K&S Tire Recycling out of Chicago Heights is the tire recycler and will process the tires for crumb rubber used for welcome mats, railroad ties and rubberized asphalt, industrial feedstock used for automotive parts, paints and coatings, rubber mulch for garden use, and agricultural applications.

Anyone with questions can call 815-941-3228 or 815-941-3229.