Community Pulse: Morris Community High School has several capital projects underway

People evaluate many characteristics of a community before deciding whether to move there. Morris has many great selling points, and one of the key features people consider are the schools.

Morris Community High School will benefit greatly from the community’s support of the recent building referendum question in the Consolidated Election. This $67 million project is currently in the planning and design stage, with groundbreaking slated for spring and summer of 2026 and phased work continuing through 2029.

This work will include demolition of the three buildings which are separate from the main building and construction of a new two-story building that connects with the existing structure. An east addition that expands the lower level of the main wing and adds a security vestibule, as well as reconfigured parking and bus drop-off, are also part of the project. Extensive renovation will also take place among the existing classrooms and offices.

When completed, this project will have all students and staff under one roof, a secure main entrance, a ground-level air-conditioned cafeteria, modern classrooms, new and renovated restrooms, and a more efficient layout that addresses today’s programming needs.

Prior to the passing of the referendum, the District had already planned for work in the main gym that is currently underway. This includes new flooring, new bleachers, and air conditioning, and this work is scheduled for completion this fall. Additional projects, such as fieldhouse improvements, remain on our radar for completion concurrently with the referendum work.

This work cannot be done without some disruption to our operations, as it cannot all be confined to the summer months. However, we will work to minimize the impact to our programming as much as possible. The sequence of work will be carefully coordinated to make the best use of time, space, and money. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this multiyear period of construction, and we cannot wait to celebrate the phases of the project as they are completed.

Part of our planning includes strategically issuing the building bonds in stages, rather than borrowing all of the money at once, to secure the best interest rates. We are also working toward reducing our reliance on working cash bonds to help reduce the impact of the tax increase on homeowners. With so much economic uncertainty, that is a challenge, but it remains an important goal for us.

None of this work would be possible without the support of the community. I am confident that our enhanced facilities will make the people of Morris proud and will serve our students

and employees for many years to come. It is one more reason for people to consider making their home in Morris.

Dr. Craig R. Ortiz, Superintendent

Morris Community High School District 101