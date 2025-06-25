Megan Horn named Morris Hospital’s June Fire Starter of the Month

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers CT Technologist Megan Horn began her career in diagnostic imaging after being inspired by her sister, an X-ray technician who often shared stories of helping patients.

Horn’s early interest in health care led her down a similar path, and she’s now been named Morris Hospital’s June Fire Starter of the Month, according to a Tuesday news release.

Horn has worked at Morris Hospital for four years, earning a reputation for being a compassionate CT Tech who learns and helps others learn.

“Megan is an excellent technologist who provides outstanding care to our patients,” said Jeff Thompson, manager of imaging services at Morris Hospital. “She’s incredibly hardworking, brings a positive attitude every day, and helps ensure things run smoothly whenever she’s on shift. She is incredibly deserving of the fire starter award and embodies everything a fire starter should be.”

According to the release, Horn’s journey began when she enrolled in the CNA program through the Wilco Area Career Center, and she completed a two-year radiography program at Kankakee Community College after high school. She planned to return to school for CT when a friend at Morris Hospital encouraged her to apply for a role.

“I was really excited to join Morris Hospital,” Horn said. “The cross-training in CT was a big draw for me because I knew that was something that interested me. As I researched more about Morris Hospital, I became more and more impressed by everything the hospital does for the community. After interviewing and meeting the staff I would be working with, I knew this was the place I wanted to be.”

CT Technologist Jessica Garard, who nominated Horn, said she is a role model for her coworkers.

“Megan pays great attention to details and is always willing to share information and knowledge with her coworkers,” Gerard said. “Megan’s positive attitude, exceptional work ethic, and dedication to excellence make her highly respected by her peers. Her calm presence when dealing with critical trauma patients is a huge asset to our department.”

Horn received seven separate fire starter nominations from coworkers praising her dependability, compassion and ability to work seamlessly within teams.

“I am so lucky to work with such incredible people who are always a support system to me,” Horn said. “We all work so closely together and with that we all depend on each other to provide patients the best possible care. That is what I strive for every day.”