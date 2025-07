JNEWS_0912_Minooka_01.jpg A sign marks the Village of Minooka on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Minooka, Ill. (Eric Ginnard - eginnard@shawmedia.com/The Herald-News, Eric Ginnard)

The Village of Minooka announced Tuesday that W. Saint Mary’s Street between Massasoit and West streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday for construction.

The street is expected to reopen by the weekend.