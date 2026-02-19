Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Morris Herald-News

Morris Hospital Foundation offers healthcare scholarships

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, 150 West High St., Morris

Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, 150 West High St., Morris (Photo provided by Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers)

By Michael Urbanec

The Morris Hospital Foundation is offering a number of healthcare scholarships for students pursuing the field during the 2026-27 academic year.

According to a news release, the scholarships are intended to encourage education in a health-related course of study while enhancing the availability of healthcare providers in the local community.

Here are the scholarships available:

· The $1,000 Carol Harrington Endowed Morris Hospital Foundation Scholarship will be awarded to a student who is either accepted into, or currently enrolled in, a health-related curriculum at an accredited college, university, or vocational/technical school and is an Illinois resident.

· The $1,000 Relucio Family Healthcare Scholarship will each be awarded to a student who is either accepted into, or currently enrolled in, a health-related curriculum at an accredited college, university, or vocational/technical school. Applicants must be a resident of Illinois and reside in a community considered part of the Morris Hospital service area, which includes: Braceville, Braidwood, Channahon, Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Kinsman, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, Ransom, Seneca, South Wilmington, Verona, and Wilmington.

· The Betty J. Sterritt Nursing Scholarship offers up to $4,000 over 2 years to a student obtaining post-high school education in nursing who is a resident of, or from Grundy County and intends to serve as a nurse at a healthcare facility in Grundy County after their education is completed. 150 West High Street Morris, IL 60450 815/942-2932 www.morrishospital.org

· Through the Hugo Avalos Endowed Scholarship, up to $5,000 is available for students accepted into or currently enrolled in an accredited medical school, nurse practitioner, or physician’s assistant program. Applicants must be or have been a resident of Illinois.

Applications for the Carol Harrington, Relucio Family and Betty J. Sterritt scholarships are available on the hopsital website, www.morrishospital.org/scholarships. Students may apply for as many scholarships as they would like by checking the appropriate boxes on the scholarship application.

For a copy of the Huga Avalos scholarship application, contact Hanna Wehrle at hwehrle@morrishospital.org or call 815-705-7021.

All applications for scholarships must be postmarked by April 13, 2026. Winners will be notified in May.

Morris
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News