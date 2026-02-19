Morris Hospital Foundation offers healthcare scholarships

The Morris Hospital Foundation is offering a number of healthcare scholarships for students pursuing the field during the 2026-27 academic year.

According to a news release, the scholarships are intended to encourage education in a health-related course of study while enhancing the availability of healthcare providers in the local community.

Here are the scholarships available:

· The $1,000 Carol Harrington Endowed Morris Hospital Foundation Scholarship will be awarded to a student who is either accepted into, or currently enrolled in, a health-related curriculum at an accredited college, university, or vocational/technical school and is an Illinois resident.

· The $1,000 Relucio Family Healthcare Scholarship will each be awarded to a student who is either accepted into, or currently enrolled in, a health-related curriculum at an accredited college, university, or vocational/technical school. Applicants must be a resident of Illinois and reside in a community considered part of the Morris Hospital service area, which includes: Braceville, Braidwood, Channahon, Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Kinsman, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, Ransom, Seneca, South Wilmington, Verona, and Wilmington.

· The Betty J. Sterritt Nursing Scholarship offers up to $4,000 over 2 years to a student obtaining post-high school education in nursing who is a resident of, or from Grundy County and intends to serve as a nurse at a healthcare facility in Grundy County after their education is completed. 150 West High Street Morris, IL 60450 815/942-2932 www.morrishospital.org

· Through the Hugo Avalos Endowed Scholarship, up to $5,000 is available for students accepted into or currently enrolled in an accredited medical school, nurse practitioner, or physician’s assistant program. Applicants must be or have been a resident of Illinois.

Applications for the Carol Harrington, Relucio Family and Betty J. Sterritt scholarships are available on the hopsital website, www.morrishospital.org/scholarships. Students may apply for as many scholarships as they would like by checking the appropriate boxes on the scholarship application.

For a copy of the Huga Avalos scholarship application, contact Hanna Wehrle at hwehrle@morrishospital.org or call 815-705-7021.

All applications for scholarships must be postmarked by April 13, 2026. Winners will be notified in May.