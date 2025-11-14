Community Pulse: Please take Advancing Grundy childcare needs survey

Whether you are a parent or not, childcare needs in our community has to be on everyone’s radar because childcare is not just a parent issue – it is a workforce issue.

As our business community continues to grow the standard timeframe for childcare continues to evolve. In addition to “normal” workday hours such as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., local companies have non-traditional shifts, such as a night shift, that have to be covered as well.

But not everyone has family or a support system to help with their children, let alone during these less common hours. No childcare means these well-paying, local jobs are not an option for them and creates a workforce problem for local employers.

Without a steady workforce businesses suffer, businesses close, and this impacts our communities, schools, and quality of life.

Through the Advancing Grundy Plan, brought by the Grundy County Chamber and the Grundy Economic Development Council through a federal grant for nuclear host communities, we are taking a hard look at our childcare needs and solutions.

Numerous strategic actions were laid out in the plan and as a result committees were formed to gather the right people to tackle each topic, including childcare. The Childcare Committee has created and released a survey to better understand the specific needs for childcare.

The survey is not just for parents, but anyone who provides care for children, or even if you are planning to have children. The goal is to help shape the future of childcare in Grundy County.

The survey is a Google Doc that can be found at resilientgrundy.com. Please take it and share it with others. This feedback will guide our solutions and shape the future of childcare in Grundy County.

Small Business Saturday

The gift-giving season is upon us and there is no better time to shop local. Small Business Saturday is Nov. 29, the perfect day to patronize the small businesses all around Grundy County.

When you shop locally, $68 of every $100 stays in our local economy through taxes, reinvestment, and donations in our community.

The perfect gift for everyone on your list is available right here in Grundy County. Need a list of where to go – check out the Chamber’s business directory at grundychamber.com or pick up our Community Guide at our office – 909 Liberty St. in Morris.

