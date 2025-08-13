Rollover crash with injuries reported on I-80 near Minooka

A sign for the westbound direction of Interstate 80 seen on Aug. 15, 2024, in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

Illinois State Police reported a rollover crash along Interstate 80 near Ridge Road in Minooka on Tuesday evening.

A semi-trailer truck was traveling eastbound on I-80 when it drove off the road, across the median and rolled over, state police Troop 3 reported.

Injuries have been reported.

All westbound I-80 lanes and the left lane of eastbound I-80 were shut down as of 7 p.m., according to the state police posted on their Facebook page.

Drivers in the area were told to expect extended lane closures.