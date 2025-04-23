Minooka Community High School officials sound off on mascot legislation

Minooka's Zane Caves (4) throws a pass against Oswego during a football game at Oswego High School on Friday, October 18, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Officials within Minooka Community High School District 111 recently had strong words in opposition to a piece of legislation working its way through the Illinois General Assembly. If passed into law, it could affect the school in the years ahead.

The District 111 board on April 21 directed Superintendent Robert Schiffbauer to issue a statement to the community that takes aim at House Bill 1237.

At its most basic level, the legislation prohibits a school from using a Native American name, logo and mascot.

HB 1237 passed in the House across party lines April 10 and currently is in the hands of the Senate. If it passes through that chamber of the General Assembly, it could land on Gov. JB Pritzker’s desk for a signature and become law.

“This has definitely caused for some sleepless nights in the Schiffbauer household, for sure,” Schiffbauer said of the legislation.

If the high school is forced to adopt a new logo and mascot, and create new imagery on everything from stationery envelopes to gymnasium floors, Schiffbauer said he estimated the cost to District 111 would “easily be north of $3 million.”

Amendments in the House before the measure’s passage included several provisions. Schools using the specific name of a federally recognized tribe, for instance, could continue doing so if members of the specific community give their approval.

For Minooka Community High School, however, the generic use of “Indians” could mean the loss of the name since a specific tribe is not referenced.

Several District 111 board members, including Terry Spivey, blasted the bill during a lengthy discussion at the recent meeting.

“We’re trying to understand and make sense out of nonsense,” Spivey said. “I find it offensive, actually, that somebody that far removed is so focused on something that is completely irrelevant, in terms of the hierarchy of things, and the state of where we are at today.”

Spivey was referencing state Rep. Maurice West II, D-Rockford, who introduced the bill this legislative cycle.

School board President Laura Hrechko said she believed the district’s official statement is important since there are people in the community who will be opposed to a mascot and name change.

“There’s a lot of people in the community that don’t even know this is going on.” Hrechko said of the bill.

