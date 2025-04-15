Eye On Illinois: As bills advance, a reminder the process of actual impact often is long

The headlines were fast and furious last week as the House and Senate took action on dozens of pieces of legislation.

While these floor votes advanced bills from one chamber to another, a significant demarcation for the more than 6,500 proposals filed in the first few months of the 104th General Assembly, there are a few important facts to keep in mind.

Primarily, and obviously, anything can still derail. Sure, when one party controls both chambers and the executive branch, it’s easier to guess which bills will eventually become laws, but powerful Democrats have differing priorities and constituencies, a similar dynamic (albeit with different variables) than in Republican-controlled jurisdictions.

Further, passing legislation that creates a program or new government agency is different from actually funding said initiative. The key phrase is “subject to appropriations,” as it acknowledges there isn’t yet a funding mechanism to execute the plan.

Consider House Bill 3140, which passed 104-0 on April 7. If the Senate agrees, the University of Illinois will contract with a nonprofit organization to create and manage the Care for Retired Police Dogs Program to cover up to $1,500 of veterinary care per year for retired K-9s. University trustees will issue grants, but only if lawmakers give it money to distribute.

The bill directs K-9 Memorial Fund revenue to this effort, rather than building an actual monument, but still forces lawmakers to separately appropriate funds when approving a budget. The bill also clarifies the Secretary of State’s Office has until Jan. 1, 2028, to collect 2,000 applications for a special K-9 memorial license plate, otherwise, the office’s “authority to issue the special plate is nullified and the plate shall not be issued.”

A corollary is the unfunded mandate: stipulated action a lesser government, public agency or private business must execute without lawmakers showing anyone the money. House Bill 1237 would force about 90 schools around the state to choose new mascots by July 1, 2026, but doesn’t allocate any funding for new signs, uniforms or other changes. It does grant another four years to fully adapt, but time is not, in this case, money.

Throw in task forces that don’t get fully seated or miss report deadlines, as other reminders that government is an ongoing process, and sometimes the governor’s signature is only a blip in the long timeline of impact.

MAILBAG: On April 5, reader DK noted bicycle owners pay no fees toward road upkeep. Reader JA promptly retorted: “I would gladly pay a yearly bicycle license fee if there was a dedicated and maintained bicycle lane on all county and state highways nationwide. Will add that to my national high-speed rail lines wish list. Why should Europe have all the fun?”

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Local News Network. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.